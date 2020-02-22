Legislative Building Olympia 3

The Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

House Bill 2311, Amending state greenhouse gas emission limits for consistency with the most recent assessment of climate change science. Passed the House on Feb. 16, 55-41.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No

Senate Bill 6212, Concerning the authority of counties, cities, and towns to exceed statutory property tax limitations (to fund affordable housing programs). Passed the Senate Feb. 19, 35-13. This bill would expand the use of the affordable housing property tax levy to include affordable homeownership, owner-occupied home repair, and foreclosure prevention programs for low-income households with income at or below 80 percent of median income.

Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: Yes

Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: Yes

Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No

Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: Yes

Senate Bill 6113, Creating a central insulin purchasing program. Passed the Senate on Feb. 18, 28-20.

All local senators voted no.

Senate Bill 6288, Creating the Washington office of firearm violence prevention. Passed the Senate on Feb. 18, 25-23.

All local senators voted no.

House Bill 1694, Allowing tenants to pay certain sums in installments. Passed the House on Feb. 17, 54-44. It would require landlords to allow tenants to pay customary first- and last-month rental deposits and other fees in installments.

All local representatives voted no.

House Bill 1590, Allowing the local sales and use tax for affordable housing to be imposed by a council authority. Passed the House on Feb. 19, 52-46.

All local representatives voted no.

House Bill 2567, Concerning open courts. (Banning civil arrests in and around court houses). Passed the House Feb. 17, 55-43.

All local representatives voted no.

SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org