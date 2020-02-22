House Bill 2311, Amending state greenhouse gas emission limits for consistency with the most recent assessment of climate change science. Passed the House on Feb. 16, 55-41.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
Senate Bill 6212, Concerning the authority of counties, cities, and towns to exceed statutory property tax limitations (to fund affordable housing programs). Passed the Senate Feb. 19, 35-13. This bill would expand the use of the affordable housing property tax levy to include affordable homeownership, owner-occupied home repair, and foreclosure prevention programs for low-income households with income at or below 80 percent of median income.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: Yes
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: Yes
Senate Bill 6113, Creating a central insulin purchasing program. Passed the Senate on Feb. 18, 28-20.
All local senators voted no.
Senate Bill 6288, Creating the Washington office of firearm violence prevention. Passed the Senate on Feb. 18, 25-23.
All local senators voted no.
House Bill 1694, Allowing tenants to pay certain sums in installments. Passed the House on Feb. 17, 54-44. It would require landlords to allow tenants to pay customary first- and last-month rental deposits and other fees in installments.
All local representatives voted no.
House Bill 1590, Allowing the local sales and use tax for affordable housing to be imposed by a council authority. Passed the House on Feb. 19, 52-46.
All local representatives voted no.
House Bill 2567, Concerning open courts. (Banning civil arrests in and around court houses). Passed the House Feb. 17, 55-43.
All local representatives voted no.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org