Senate Bill 5038, Prohibiting the open carry of certain weapons at public demonstrations and the state capitol. Passed the House on March 28, 50-47.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
House Bill 1277, Providing for an additional revenue source for eviction prevention and housing stability services. Passed the House on March 28, 57-40.
All local representatives voted no.
Senate Bill 5092, Making 2021-2023 fiscal biennium operating appropriations. Passed the Senate on April 1, 27-22.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Perry Dozier, R- Waitsburg: No
— Source: WashingtonVotes.org