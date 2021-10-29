Motorcycle riders are invited to join Toy Run 2021 on Sunday in Yakima to benefit the local YWCA.
The run starts at 9:30 a.m. at Owens Cycle at 1707 N. First St. in Yakima, with kickstands up at noon for a 15-mile escorted ride to the YWCA, according to a news release from organizers.
People can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation for children, teens or moms.
"Don’t forget there are also many young boys and teenagers living at the shelter too that would also love to receive a special Christmas gift," the release said.
Items that are most needed are gloves, scarves, beanies, twin sheets, towels, washcloths, silverware, pillows, twin blankets and dish sets.
All donations stay in the community. In addition to the Toy Run, items will be accepted at Owens Cycle and FACT Safety, 10 N. 10th Ave., until Dec. 11.
