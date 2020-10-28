With need higher than ever this year, the Salvation Army of Yakima announced this week it will co-host a toy donation event, Toy Drop 2020 on Nov. 8.
The event, which will last from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Yakima Cinema parking lot, 1305 N. 16th Ave., benefits the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and the YWCA of Yakima.
People are asked to bring cash or a new, unwrapped toy to drop off. The toys and proceeds will be distributed by the organizations to children, teens and mothers, with all proceeds staying here in this community, according to a Salvation Army news release.