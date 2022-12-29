Concerned Toppenish community members and health care providers have organized two town hall meetings in early January to discuss the closure of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center.

The meetings are planned at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Toppenish City Hall, 21 W. First Ave.

In mid-December, Astria Health announced it would close the maternity center on Jan. 14 because of a reduction in Medicare reimbursements, inflation and trouble recruiting staff.

Hospital administrators closed the center earlier than expected on Dec. 23 after losing contract staff, directing patients to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

According to a Facebook post from a community organizer, anyone who wishes to share their experiences with the maternity center will be given three minutes to do so during the meetings.

Astria officials do not plan to attend the town hall meetings, they said in a Q&A about the closure released before Christmas.