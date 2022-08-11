YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.
An Aug. 1, 2021, criminal complaint alleges that Gorst was supplying fentanyl pills to multiple users in the Yakima area, the release said. Based on this information, the Yakama Nation Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted surveillance at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, where Gorst allegedly was selling fentanyl.
On July 22, agents and officers from the DEA Yakima office, Homeland Security, the Yakama Nation Police Department, Yakima Police Department, and Toppenish Police Department executed a search warrant of Gorst’s motel room, where enforcement seized fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a Smith and Wesson semiautomatic firearm.
“When law enforcement and our communities come together, we are able to make tremendous strides toward addressing the opioid crisis,” Waldref said in a news release. “Our office has been prosecuting fentanyl cases vigorously – on the Yakama Nation and throughout Eastern Washington – as part of our ongoing efforts to build safer and stronger communities. Fentanyl is particularly lethal, and we are proactively working to prevent the tragedy it causes on a daily basis.”
