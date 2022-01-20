Toppenish superintendent gets raise despite teachers union declarations of ‘no confidence’

The Toppenish Education Association took a vote of no confidence in the Toppenish school board and Superintendent John M. Cerna over the handling of an investigation of two district employees.
The school board, meanwhile, voted to extend superintendent Cerna’s contract for another year, through June 2025, and approved a 3% pay raise retroactive to July 2021.
School board President Clara Jimenez said Cerna has worked effectively for students throughout the pandemic and has helped the district lead the way locally on implementing a modified calendar model.
No confidence vote
TEA co-president Katie Haynes presented the no confidence statement to the board on Tuesday. In it, she said that the school board has failed to be transparent or adequately communicate with TEA during the investigation of Toppenish High School vice principal Johnny L. Cerna and his wife, Bertha Cerna, a Toppenish High School teacher. They have been on paid administrative leave since June.
Johnny L. and Bertha Cerna are under separate investigations by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and state Office of Superintendent of Instruction for alleged inappropriate behavior with students and potential code of professional conduct violations. The school district also hired an attorney to perform an independent investigation, which concluded earlier this month.
Johnny L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna are the son and daughter-in-law, respectively, of Superintendent Cerna.
“We as the Toppenish Education Association, find that the Toppenish board of directors and Superintendent Cerna have failed to maintain a safe, civil and equitable workplace for students and staff,” Haynes said in the declaration.
Haynes said 99.3% of the union’s membership voted in favor of the no confidence declaration.
She also said the board “has taken measures to suppress community input, including this evening” regarding the investigation.
Two statements from community members were submitted via email to be read during the community input portion that criticized the board’s handling of the Cerna investigation, TEA co-president Neal Pendlebury told the Yakima Herald-Republic. The statements were submitted before the deadline for community input but were not read during Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent secretary Danelia Arellano, who collects public comments for the board, said in an email that the two messages ended up in her spam folder. She said she alerted the board to what happened Wednesday morning and these comments will be read during the February board meeting.
Board vote
The no confidence vote solely addressed Superintendent Cerna, and the five members of the school board, who are Jimenez, Rebecca Perez, John Ramos, Gonzalo Macias and Sherri Darrow. Jimenez also serves on the Toppenish City Council.
She said that the no confidence vote came as a surprise to her and the board. She said the board has declined to discuss the Cerna investigation as it is still open and commenting on it could jeopardize it.
“We’re following what we’re told to do from our attorney and that is we do not comment on personnel issues,” she said.
Following the TEA’s declaration of no confidence, the school board went into an executive session to evaluate the superintendent. After the session, the board voted to extend superintendent Cerna’s contract for another year, through June 2025. It also approved a 3% pay raise retroactive to July 2021.
Superintendent Cerna had a base salary of $203,067 for the 2019-20 school year, with a final salary of $237,087, according to the Kitsap Sun’s Washington Teacher Salary Database.
