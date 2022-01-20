Toppenish School District serves notice it plans to fire two employees after investigation

The Toppenish School District served notices Thursday to John L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna that they will be fired, according to a district official and documents obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
John L. and Bertha Cerna have been under investigation by the school district, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student who was attending Toppenish High School. The pair have been on paid administrative leave since June.
The two can appeal the decisions, the notices state. Bertha Cerna declined to comment for this story. Johnny Cerna was not immediately available and did not respond to a voicemail asking for comment.
John L. Cerna, who also goes by Johnny, worked as vice principal and a wrestling coach at Toppenish High School. Bertha Cerna worked as a teacher and wrestling cheer team coach at THS. Johnny and Bertha Cerna are the son and daughter-in-law, respectively, of district Superintendent John M. Cerna.
The discharge and contract nonrenewal notices were served following an independent investigation on behalf of the school district into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Johnny and Bertha Cerna. Yakima lawyer Sarah Wixson conducted the investigation and reported her findings to the school district in two separate reports, one on Johnny Cerna and one on Bertha Cerna.
In the discharge and nonrenewal notices, Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Manager Shawn Myers said the investigation found that Johnny and Bertha Cerna acted in an inappropriate manner in their roles as educators.
The notices also referenced meetings between Myers and Johnny and Bertha Cerna. In the notices, Myers said he found Johnny and Bertha Cerna were “not credible, forthcoming or truthful in the course of presenting (their) denial of the truth of these matters, and that (they) therefore did not provide reasonable cooperation with the school district’s investigation.”
Myers said it gave further support for the decision to discharge Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
The notices were hand-delivered to Johnny and Bertha Cerna separately Thursday morning, Myers said in an email.
In the report, Wixson found it “more probable than not” that Johnny Cerna engaged in inappropriately intimate online conversations with a then-student at Toppenish High School in an attempt to cultivate a sexual relationship with her. Wixson’s report also found it “more probable than not” that Bertha Cerna knew about and encouraged the concerning relationship between Johnny Cerna and that student, who she was inappropriately close with.
The report also found it “more probable than not” that Johnny Cerna and Bertha Cerna provided the student with alcohol on separate occasions.
That student recently spoke out about her experiences with the Herald-Republic.
The Sheriff’s Office and OSPI also are investigating the allegations.
