Toppenish police are seeking two people to serve as the city’s community representatives to a unit investigating officer-involved shootings.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is a multi-agency team organized more than two years ago to conduct independent investigations of officer-involved shootings or in-custody deaths. In the past, police departments would either investigate their own officers’ actions, such as Yakima, or ask the Washington State Patrol or another outside agency to conduct the investigation.
Investigators come from the Washington State Patrol, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Union Gap, Selah, Yakima, Moxee, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Grandview and Zillah.
A section of the state’s administrative code requiring civilians from each city covered by the team to participate with the unit was added as part of legislation establishing standards for officers’ use of lethal force.
The civilians will not conduct the investigation, but will participate in the selection of investigators in the unit, review conflict of interest statements for investigators assigned to an incident in their community, attend briefings and be given copies of news releases from the unit prior to their release to journalists.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray recently named two civilian representatives for Yakima to the unit.
Toppenish residents interested in serving are asked to contact Police Chief Curtis Ruggles at 509-865-4355 or curt.ruggles@cityoftoppenish.us.