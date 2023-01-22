TOPPENISH — Sandra Conejo Ortiz sits in her in-laws' living room surrounded by dozens of onesies, knit caps, baby shirts and pants given to her by friends and family during her pregnancy. She and her husband, Sergio, know what their daughter’s name will be. They know where she’ll go to school and they know she’ll grow up in the house across the street from her grandparents, which they’ve spent months renovating.
Still, the young couple are worried. All their planning, their hard work, their saving, were upended when they learned in December during Sandra’s sixth month of pregnancy that the Family Maternity Center at Astria Health Toppenish Hospital would be closing. They no longer had a hospital nearby for their daughter, Citlaly, to be born.
“We were worried when we found out about the maternity center closing and we’re worried now,” Sandra said in Spanish. “Now that we have to drive to Yakima, we don’t really know what could happen. I’m a first-time mother. I don’t know what to expect.”
Ortiz was among the expectant parents, providers, nurses and community members caught off-guard by the closure. Mothers have had to find new doctors and hospitals. Physicians have had to transfer their patients to other providers and apply for privileges to deliver babies at other hospitals. During public meetings, doctors and nurses have said they fear a rise in birth mortality and morbidity rates in the rural area.
Community response
In mid-December, Astria said it would shutter the Toppenish maternity center in January, citing a drop in Medicaid reimbursements, staff recruitment issues and financial losses. The closure happened much sooner than expected after Toppenish lost contract staff right before the Christmas holiday.
A week after the announcement, the unit closed Dec. 26 after discharging its last patient. Physicians and expectant parents had days to find new providers and hospitals for the more than 50 deliveries scheduled in Toppenish in January, providers said. Expectant mothers were directed to Astria Sunnyside Hospital or Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima to give birth.
Astria Toppenish Hospital is a 63-bed hospital that serves the city’s nearly 9,000 residents and the surrounding area on the Yakama Reservation. The maternity center had 12 beds and was the go-to for thousands of women in the Lower Valley over the course of more than 30 years. The hospital had fewer than 400 births in 2022, which Astria officials said was financially unsustainable.
During two community town hall meetings held in Toppenish in early January, more than 40 OB/GYNs, nurses, midwives, parents and community members expressed concern for the lives of the women and children in their communities.
Fear, confusion and worry underscored these meetings. Dozens of women shared tear-filled requests for help from the Toppenish City Council. Mothers gave quiet, vulnerable speeches saying they were alive only because of maternity center staff.
Adelaida Dominguez, a Toppenish resident, said in Spanish during one of the meetings that she had had nine miscarriages before moving to Toppenish. She then went to the Toppenish maternity center, where physicians were able to deliver a premature baby girl.
"When I got here, I had a daughter, but she passed away," Dominguez said. "I give thanks to God because they (maternity center staff) did everything they could for my daughter. And now, it hurts me so much. She was born in this hospital, they did what they could for her but now that the center is closed, I ask why? For more kids to die? ... It hurts me to hear from some of these women here who are pregnant. What a joy to be pregnant, but how sad to not be able to deliver."
Speakers worried about the additional travel time residents of the Lower Valley now faced to reach the next closest maternity centers in Sunnyside and Yakima. For communities near Toppenish like Wapato, or communities further west like Harrah and White Swan, the drive time to the nearest maternity center went up by 10 to 20 minutes.
The Ortiz family will need to drive almost a half-hour from Toppenish to Yakima when Sandra gives birth.
“I have a due date but the child could be born any time,” she said. “We already had everything planned and we had this great service nearby. Now we don’t know what’s going to happen. What happens if I’m alone at home and I have to drive a half-hour while in labor?
Disappointed in the system
Dr. Patricia Hernandez, an OB/GYN of more than 30 years in the Lower Yakima Valley, has delivered thousands of babies. She's helped mothers give birth, and years later delivered their children's children.
Hernandez said many of the communities most affected by the closure of the maternity center are populated by people of color who have spent their lives dealing with inequities and pre-existing disadvantages.
“In our population, we have a lot of people who have a lot of social issues, language barrier issues, transportation issues and plain poverty issues,” Hernandez said. “We’ve had in the past, women come in with no prenatal care, with serious health problems with hypertension, a hemorrhage, preterm labor, all situations where their lives were saved only because we were able to respond quickly.”
Hernandez called the situation disheartening. She said that while communities of color being medically underserved is nothing new, the fact mostly women and children will be affected by the absence of the maternity center adds to the hardship.
"These mothers are facing two issues because No. 1, many of them are disenfranchised and two, they're women," Hernandez said. "They don't feel that they have clout or they don't have the time and knowledge to speak up for themselves. These types of issues will keep affecting them."
Hernandez said she understands Astria’s decision was a financial one based on multiple factors including Medicaid reimbursements and decreasing delivery numbers in Toppenish since 2017.
Still, she said decisions like these, especially in a post-Roe v. Wade U.S., only help to further a perception that women’s issues, particularly those surrounding reproductive health and rights, do not matter.
Hours to react
Like many of her colleagues at the maternity center, Hernandez was left scrambling to find new physicians at a new hospital for her patients.
On the afternoon of Dec. 22, the day Astria Health announced the maternity center would stop accepting new patients and canceled all future appointments, Hernandez began calling patients to help them find new appointments and let them know what happened.
Her first call was to Marlene Lara, a longtime patient. Hernandez previously helped Lara deliver two children, and Lara was scheduled to go to Toppenish for a cesarean section in less than 15 hours.
“It was devastating,” Lara said, as she sat on a couch inside her living room in Terrace Heights cradling her healthy 27-day-old, Mia.
When she got the news she’d no longer be delivering at Toppenish or with Hernandez, Lara began worrying. She had known Hernandez for years and had spent most of 2022 working with Hernandez to prepare for her delivery.
“Dr. Hernandez knows exactly my whole story,” Lara said. “She knows how I’m getting treated and the medicine I’m taking. I know a lot of that stuff is online, but just jumping off to someone new made me nervous. I have had C-sections with her (Hernandez) before. With her, I knew exactly what I was going into.”
Two of the four OB/GYNs at the Toppenish maternity center, Hernandez and Dr. Jordann Loehr, who both worked through the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, do not have privileges to work at other hospitals like Astria Sunnyside or Memorial (recently renamed MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital). Privileges are formal agreements between a physician and a hospital that allow a doctor to admit patients and provide services. Both physicians have applied for privileges at Memorial, though the application process can take up to 90 days.
The two have not delivered a baby since the Toppenish center closed, which means two of the 10 OB/GYNs in the Lower Valley aren't currently delivering, they said.
On that day in December, Lara insisted she would wait to deliver until Hernandez was available, thinking it would take days for her to return to work at Astria Sunnyside or Memorial. Hernandez explained to her that would not be possible given the tight timeframe.
In a matter of hours, Hernandez was able to schedule a C-section for Lara the next day at Memorial. As someone with diabetes, Lara had no choice but to go ahead with the C-section, she said. Expectant mothers with diabetes have higher rates of stillbirths in the last trimester of pregnancy, especially in the last month. To lessen the risk of stillbirth, Hernandez said, diabetic pregnancies are rarely brought to term, but instead done through C-section a week or two before the baby’s due date.
Lara said she was told she might be separated from her baby if the newborn had complications because of a lack of staffing at Memorial.
“We got there (to Memorial), we did all the hookups and all the prep to get ready for surgery,” Lara said. “Then doctors came back in and they told us ‘we’re understaffed for the baby. If the baby comes out with a certain sickness or if she’s not well, we’ll have to transfer her to another hospital because there is no room in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).’”
Lara’s C-section was ultimately successful and without complications. She said she was grateful for Hernandez, who personally reached out to Memorial and scheduled Lara's C-section on her behalf.
“She didn’t make me call, I didn’t have to set anything up,” Lara said of her doctor. “She was the one that if anything happened, she called. She always reached out personally. She was special with me, well, with all her patients. ”
Astria's health
While Hernandez is trying to get back to delivering babies as soon as possible, she has doubts about working for Astria Health. She said the closure of the maternity center, the discontinuation of cardiac services at Toppenish and Sunnyside and the closure of the Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima in 2020 had left her wondering whether working with the hospital system is the best place for physicians and nurses to deliver care.
“I still don’t understand why it was the center was closed. I question it. Astria has been so close-mouthed about it,” Hernandez said. “I don’t understand why the resources were pushed over to Sunnyside being that they do half the deliveries we do. To me, it’s poor management. If they want to close labor and delivery, they should close Sunnyside.”
Hospitals throughout the U.S. have been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated underlying issues in the health care system and caused burnout among thousands of providers.
Astria Health entered the pandemic in an already tenuous position. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and closed its largest hospital, the 150-bed Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, weeks before the nationwide lockdown. Astria has since emerged from the bankruptcy process.
When Astria announced the closure, Cathy Bambrick, administrator of Astria Toppenish Hospital, said the hospital lost $3.2 million in 2022 on the maternity center.
Concerns about the maternity center first surfaced publicly in September 2021 when the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic announced it would move deliveries from Toppenish to Yakima. At the time, Farm Workers Clinic said most of its patients were choosing to go to Yakima and it couldn't staff both hospitals.
Astria was able to keep the maternity center open with the help of midwives and other providers, and in March 2022, Farm Workers Clinic physicians returned to the Toppenish maternity center.
Though Astria representatives did not attend the town hall meetings this month, officials released a statement saying Astria Toppenish Hospital is not closing. This statement came after multiple speakers during the meetings questioned the direction the hospital was headed.
"We are devastated that we had to close labor and delivery services at Astria Toppenish Hospital," the Astria statement said. "We fought long and hard to keep these services open for years. Unfortunately, there came the point where we needed to close it. We have no plans to close Astria Toppenish Hospital. We are open and treating patients right now."
Hernandez has served as chair of obstetrics and surgery at Toppenish hospital for more than four years. She said that in monthly meetings with hospital administrators, the issues that led to the maternity center closing were never mentioned.
“So we go to these meetings every month and not once did they mention there was a problem going on," she said. "Maybe it’s nothing, but to me that seemed so non-transparent.”
Dr. Anita Showalter, a colleague of Hernandez's at the maternity center and a longtime OB/GYN in Yakima County, said she’s felt a shift in how many health care providers in the county view Astria.
Showalter runs her own clinic, New Life OB/GYN out of Zillah and Yakima. She has worked at both Toppenish and Memorial and recently gained privileges to work at Memorial again.
“Institutions have a personality, and institutions get reputations just like people do,” Showalter said. "When an institution consistently puts patients and the professionals that take care of them first, that is well known in the community. When they don’t, that also becomes well known.”
Strain of closure
Showalter said she understands the reason for the center closing. What she does not understand is the way the closure was handled. Like Hernandez and many other center staff, she was unaware the hospital was facing the types of financial constraints that would lead to the end of one of its most popular services.
“The impact on the physicians who were planning to care for their patients and they suddenly find out that they have to transfer care not because they aren’t able to deliver but they can’t because of privileges. To have that pulled out from underneath you, is, as a physician who wants to give the best possible care, very distressing.”
Almost a month after its closure, the strain the closure of the maternity center put on other hospitals can still be felt, she said.
Showalter shared an experience she’d had with a patient on Dec. 18. A colleague of hers had been trying to transfer an expectant mother entering into labor to Sunnyside.
“I called Sunnyside and they said ‘We’re sorry, we can’t take the patient because we don’t have enough staffing for tonight.’ And then in Yakima, Memorial has also been stretched with their capacity for care to accommodate any extras, let alone the volume of births coming from Toppenish,” she said.
Possible solutions
Since the closure of the center was announced, a growing group of people has organized the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup with the goal of establishing a public hospital district in the Lower Valley. A hospital district would allow more than 20,000 residents living within the boundaries of the proposed district to vote on health care decisions based on their community’s specific needs, supporters say.
Physicians like Showalter, Hernandez and Loehr, Astria nurses and Toppenish residents have started a petition-signing campaign to get the proposed hospital district on April’s ballot. The workgroup needs more than 800 signatures from registered voters in the Lower Valley.
Members of the maternity workgroup also have started researching the idea of establishing a free-standing birthing center in Toppenish. Free-standing birthing centers are independent, state-licensed health care facilities operated by midwives that provide prenatal, birth and postpartum care to people with low-risk pregnancies. These birthing centers do not perform medical procedures such as surgeries or epidural anesthesia.
Ultimately, Showalter said, women and children are the ones who have the most to lose with the closure of the Family Maternity Center.
“When you have a plan for your birth, it's a very important experience. For many women, that was totally altered," Showalter said.
“It is a very emotionally disturbing and stressful thing and I don’t think the cost of that was weighed or could have been weighed before the decision was made. Moreover, there is no telling the consequences this closure will have on the lives of women and children in the Lower Valley.”
