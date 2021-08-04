A Toppenish man working to restore the Beverly railroad bridge near Vantage died Tuesday afternoon after falling about 70 feet to an island below, authorities said.
Gabriel Zelaya, 39, was employed by a private contractor working on the new concrete decking of the historic Beverly railroad trestle when he fell from the bridge, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. The trestle, which is part of the Palouse-to-Cascades trail, crosses over the Columbia River.
Medics were taken by boat to the island but Zelaya died before he could be airlifted, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Coroner’s Office are investigating, along with the state Department of Labor and Industries.