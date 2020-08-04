A Toppenish man drowned in the Yakima River Canyon on Monday, officials said.
Brian George, 53, was last spotted standing on top of the "smiley face" rock in the canyon with two other people who jumped into the Yakima River, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. The rock, a landmark in the canyon, is near milepost 15.5 of State Route 821.
George was reported missing and recovered by deputies in a swiftwater patrol boat after someone spotted him in the river. Deputies performed CPR and transported George to medical personnel, but he did not recover.
“The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Mr. George’s family and friends,” the agency said in a press release.
Anyone with questions about water conditions and hazards in Kittitas County can call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-965-7525 and ask to speak with a marine patrol deputy.