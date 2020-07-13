A Toppenish man died nine days after a single-car DUI crash left him hospitalized, the Washington State Patrol reports.
Michael R. Castilleja, 38, died Saturday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a news release from the patrol. Castilleja was hospitalized early on July 2 after a crash on Interstate 82 a few miles west of Zillah, according to the WSP, when the 1996 Honda Civic he was driving veered into the median and rolled over. A passenger in the car was injured.
The WSP said Castilleja was not wearing a seat belt and was intoxicated.