TOPPENISH — Two full-time doctors will be joining the staff of Astria Family Maternity Center in Toppenish as the facility’s contract with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic providers ends soon.
Officials with Astria Health announced the two OB-GYNs will include Dr. Carlos Dibble, a former provider in Toppenish who is well known within the community. Astria also will have independent contractors on call 24/7 to provide childbirth and other obstetrics services.
“Astria is working with the Farm Workers Clinic to ensure an optimal transition plan is in place to protect these vital services for our community,” Brian Gibbons, CEO of Astria Health, said.
Last week, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic officials said as of Nov. 1, the clinic’s pediatricians and OB/GYNs will no longer deliver their clients’ babies at the Toppenish hospital.
Most of those deliveries will now happen at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, about a 25-mile and 35-minute drive from Toppenish.
Expectant mothers may avoid that trip by requesting a new doctor at the Astria Health clinics in Toppenish and the surrounding area, said Cathy Bambrick, administrator of the Toppenish hospital.
“We remain committed to providing OB services for the communities we serve,” Bambrick said. “We serve vulnerable populations for which the distance to Yakima is insurmountable.”
Astria Toppenish Hospital serves communities including Granger, Harrah, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato and White Swan, delivering an average of 360 newborns each year. It has eight private maternity suites that allow mothers and babies to remain in the same room throughout the labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum process.
The Toppenish hospital, which opened in July 1951, was acquired by Astria Health along with the Sunnyside hospital in September 2017.
Women from the Toppenish area who would like to deliver their babies at the Family Maternity Center should call Astria’s scheduling office at 509-865-2500 to establish care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.