Operations at a winter homeless shelter in Toppenish have been extended until the end of March, thanks to a $15,000 gift from the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
The clinic also is providing the building for the shelter and nonprofit Sunrise Outreach in Yakima is overseeing its operation.
“It’s been a wonderful partnership,” said Sunrise Outreach Director Dave Hanson.
The temporary shelter opened in January in a vacant building on West First Avenue owned by the clinic. The shelter was scheduled to close at the end of February.
The shelter has been serving about 20 people a night, Hanson said.
Last week the Toppenish City Council approved extending shelter operations through March.
The city’s fire chief inspected the building before the shelter was opened and approved it for safety, said City Manager Lance Hoyt.
“It’s a positive program; it’s rolling forward for another month,” he said.
Sunrise Outreach also operates Camp Hope, the temporary homeless encampment behind the former Kmart in Yakima.
The organization began seeking a temporary shelter in Toppenish after learning that more than 100 people experiencing homelessness were living in fruit bins, tents and other makeshift shelters in a field along West First Avenue where weekend flea markets are held.
Area churches and Sunrise Outreach began bringing meals, firewood and other supplies to those living in the field known as the compound.