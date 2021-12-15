The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of two Toppenish School District employees continues as the pair remain on administrative leave.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said that the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement is looking into alleged inappropriate conduct at parties at the home of married couple John L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna.
John L. Cerna is the son of Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna.
There are no immediate plans for the couple to actively return to their positions, Toppenish School District Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers said in an email. John L. Cerna worked as an assistant principal at Toppenish High School, where Bertha Cerna worked also worked as a teacher.
The Cernas were placed on paid administrative leave in June.
Since July, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Education has been investigating possible professional conduct violations by the couple, OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne said in an email.
