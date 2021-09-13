The Toppenish Community Library reopened Monday after an extended heat-related closure, Managing Librarian Rondi Downs said in a news release.
The library, at 1 S. Elm St. in Toppenish, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. The building will be closed Fridays through Sundays.
The building closed June 28 because of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit and excessive heat. It is part of the Yakima Valley Libraries system.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit www.yvl.org.
