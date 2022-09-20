A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish.
The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
It will include tacos and tamales, baked goods, fruit cups and kettle corn for sale along with T-shirts and four special drinks that have been available in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A 50/50 raffle is planned as well.
And in a new Coffee against Cancer campaign Dionne began this year, eight local coffee shops and restaurants are selling gold ribbons for $5. They are Karlee's Koffee and Dad's Restaurant in Toppenish; Lorraine's Espresso and Fiddle's Coffee House, both in Wapato; River Canyon Espresso & Eatery in Selah; Grinders Espresso and The Family Company in Zillah; and Dosage Coffee in Sunnyside.
Dionne opened her coffee shop in honor of her best friend’s 6-year-old daughter, Karlee Jenkins, who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer in April 2014 and died in 2015. Karlee helped Dionne design the logo and was looking forward to the shop opening; she wanted to work the window, Dionne said.
Karlee's Koffee opened about five months after Karlee died. Dionne is passionate about childhood cancer awareness and raising funds for Valley children battling cancer.
"That's why we go all out for these other kiddos, because the community did that for Karlee," Dionne said. "She still inspires us."
Many of the parents of children whom Karlee's has helped donate baked goods to sell, Dionne said. Grandview and Toppenish high schools, along with Wapato Middle and Valley View Elementary, are also strong supporters of Going Gold for Karlee fundraising efforts, she added.
One Grandview student who previously benefited from the fundraiser, Abby Gonzalez, is working to raise funds for fellow Grandview student Elias Gonzalez along with Cara and Ismael. A sophomore at Grandview, Abby has battled stomach cancer. While attending Wapato Middle, Abby received support of her school and classmates, and she has been making blankets and selling them at home football games to raise funds, Dionne said.
More about this year's recipients:
• Fellow Grandview student Elias Gonzalez is the son of Letitia Avalos and Hector Gonzalez and a senior attending school online. He was diagnosed with All Leukemia, a blood cancer, in early May. His treatments are expected to take two years.
He is undergoing treatment at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane and hopes to come home by December, according to a flyer shared on the Karlee's Koffee Facebook page. People may send cards and care packages to him at Sacred Heart Hospital: C/O Elias Gonzalez, 1028 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane WA 99204-3002.
• The daughter of Valerie Onessimo, Cara Onessimo is a Wapato Middle School student and a Yakama Nation descendant. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her knee in February and immediately began chemotherapy at Seattle Children's Hospital. Cara had to undergo surgery to have her leg rebuilt with a prosthetic knee.
The cancer has moved to her lungs and chemotherapy continues. Cara is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle to be near Seattle Children’s Hospital for her treatments.
• Ismael Mancilla is a seventh-grader at Wapato Middle School. He is the son of Veronica and Ismael Mancilla and was diagnosed with leukemia after going to the emergency room with a severe nosebleed in late July. He is undergoing treatment at Seattle Children's Hospital and living at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.
