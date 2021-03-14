Toilet paper gifts, Zoom poetry and getting sober: Pandemic stories from our readers

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was a pandemic. It was the first pandemic sparked by a coronavirus, and in the days that followed we all learned new terms and ways of life: social distancing, masks, shutdown orders and personal protective equipment.
Each of us has experienced this global crisis in different ways. One in nine Yakima County residents have contracted COVID-19, and 385 people have died. It has tested our businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches and families.
We asked readers to share their stories for the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. Here are some of them, edited lightly for space:
We started our winter quarter at Yakima Valley College on Jan. 2, 2020. I was teaching a contemporary world problems class in Grandview. Because of the nature of the class, my students and I tracking were the mysterious viral pneumonia gripping Wuhan from almost the start. A daily assignment in my class was for students to bring news stories to share with the class. As a result, we discussed the emerging pandemic on an almost daily basis. I thought this outbreak would fail to take hold in the United States the way previous outbreaks had, but nevertheless, I couldn’t shake a vague sense of impending doom, watching the numbers in China explode exponentially. By mid-February, I was stocking up extra water and food. I wanted to believe that I was being paranoid, that my preparations were unnecessary.
By March, the tension in my classroom was palpable. Every time someone sneezed or coughed it elicited nervous laughter from the room. Giant bottles of Germ-X appeared in every classroom, and my colleagues and I began spreading out as we conversed in the halls. As rumors of a statewide lockdown began to spread I started worrying that I might not be able to get to my home in Yakima from my workplace in Grandview. How would a lockdown be implemented? Would the National Guard be deployed to restrict travel and shut down the highways? There was so much uncertainty at the time, anything seemed possible.
It’s been a year since I’ve set foot in a classroom. I miss going to work, I miss seeing my colleagues, but mostly I miss being in a room full of students, standing in the front of the room in my tie and jacket and greeting them, “good morning, tell me what’s happening in the world.”
— John Menard
It was March and my husband, Merv, and I were excited to be celebrating our 47th anniversary on the next day. The phone rang and it was our daughter telling us to “Stay home, there is a pandemic and I really don’t want you to go anywhere.” It surely couldn’t be that bad, could it? We were going to dinner and a movie, how could that be unsafe?
She insisted and our plans changed quickly. Takeout it would be. The dinner was tasty, but not what we had planned. Then we also had to plan Merv’s 80th birthday. Another stay at home with takeout it was.
Gifts? Yes, our daughter and family drove through our driveway with, yes, toilet paper! It was a memorable year with many ups and downs, but praise the Lord we didn’t get COVID and we have some great memories!
— Lucy Dykstra
For followers of the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, open mic night once meant showing up in-person at the Larson Gallery on the second Wednesday evening of each month to sign up and read original poetry.
Some of us still remember that last event. It was the evening of March 11, 2020, the same day Gov. Jay Inslee banned all events and social gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. The pandemic was closing in. We proceeded cautiously, spacing chairs and gathering at the Larson to hear guest poet Aileen Vaux and then read our own poetry.
That was the last time we would gather. Now, we are a year down the road and open mic night has re-invented itself as a virtual event. We still show up on Zoom on the second Wednesday evening and do our thing. It’s not the same as the Larson with all that wonderful artwork to look at while we’re reading and listening. But it is poetry and the words are almost as magical over Zoom as they would be in-person.
What is missing is the warmth of human contact, the presence of real people, and we await the day when once again we will gather in-person at the beautiful “new” Larson Gallery. For information about the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, please look us up on Facebook and at yakimacoffeehousepoets.com.
— Ed Stover, president of Yakima Coffeehouse Poets
I spent the year since the COVID lockdowns getting sober and starting a community.
I moved to my birthplace of Yakima in fall 2018 to change and ultimately save my life. The first COVID cases appeared in Seattle in February and I was there for a work meeting and read Laura McKowen’s book, “We Are The Luckiest.” On Feb. 12, 2020, I stopped drinking and started my day count on a new Instagram account, @enamr20. By then, the pandemic was rising in the background and by the time I entered Laura’s We Are The Luckiest course in March, it was starting to rage and everyone was working at home. I am so happy that I had experience working from home before the lockdowns started.
It was probably the worst time to get sober, but I persevered and found solace, healing and new friends on Zoom. As we now know, people drowned themselves in liquor during the lockdowns, but I was on a different path.
I started a garden and I baked my own bread for the first time, like all good pandemic citizens. Laura started a sobriety support organization called TLC and I then founded the Pandemic Sober Squad in the beginning of June. Through TLC and Pandemic Sober Squad, I am in constant contact with my peeps all day long as we try to maintain our sobriety through this global and national trauma. I’ve rebuilt my life. We all got sober during a global worldwide pandemic. We lost very few people along the way. The pandemic allowed us all to pause life a bit and sit with ourselves and start to heal.
Today, the pandemic sober squad has a book group, a Peloton squad, weekly sobriety meetings, and we celebrate Soberthdays by sending cards in the actual mail. Pandemic sober squad is on Instagram,
I also have a website which needs to be updated, so it is offline right now. (www.pandemicsobersquad.com)
Overall, through this grim time, I’ve never been more content (eventually — it was rough at times).
— Jill Jbro Brown
March 13, 2020, Friday the 13th, is a day we will not forget quickly. My husband, Andy, and I were setting up our Bricks 4 Kidz booth at the SunDome in preparation for the Home and Garden Show. Bricks 4 Kidz is an educational program for kids using Legos.
We were excited about the upcoming Lego building competitions and looking forward to seeing the children who would come to build with Lego. All morning, Chelsea Snodgrass was walking around, reassuring everyone that the event was still on and everything was going as planned. I had to leave for a while, but Andy kept setting up. About 10-10:30, he was watching the crew raise up the large video event boards. As they were pulling on the cables and raising the event boards up to their spot high above the event space where they could show the schedule for the event, Chelsea came on the intercom with an announcement that would change everything. She had just gotten word from the fair board that we would have to cancel the event. Slowly, the crew began to lower the event boards. The excitement in the building ebbed and people started to slowly undo all of their setup. Andy packed up our materials and waited for me to return so we could load up and go home.
Later in the day, we got a call from a teacher at McClure Elementary telling us that our afternoon class would have to be canceled. Because of the large number of sick students and high absentee rate, the custodial staff wanted everyone out of the building by 4 p.m. so they could spend the weekend doing a massive deep cleaning. Students did not return to school and that was the end of our Bricks for Kidz classes for the year.
— Cheryl Sauer
Early on Feb. 24, 2020, as I made my way into our headquarters building in downtown Yakima, my colleague at Solarity abruptly stopped me in the parking lot. He said, “We need to get the team together and talk about this virus.” I was taken by surprise; I couldn’t imagine what he was so concerned about.
Fast forward two weeks, and like many across our state and country, we were scrambling for masks, gloves and sanitation supplies, instituting recommended cleaning and social distancing protocols, and thinking 100% of the time how to keep our loved ones, our staff, and our members safe as we continued to operate as an essential business. We rapidly deployed as many as our staff as possible to remote work, upwards of 75% of our workforce in a matter of weeks. Knowing the impact would be deep and far-reaching, we immediately put emergency loan assistance and loan payment skip programs in place while we brushed up on home loan forbearance and other newly required skills.
At first, we closed lobbies and diverted all transactional needs to our drive ups, as we could not risk having to shut down a branch entirely due to virus exposure and spread. Presently, our lobbies are temporarily closed but operating on an appointment basis, until April 5th when we plan to re-open, under current occupation guidelines.
This past year has not been easy, but we have learned a great deal. We are grateful for the disruption because it has opened our eyes to opportunities. We are grateful to be forced to do things differently because it prompted us to understand the needs of our members better than ever. This community has proven time and time again that it is resilient, and no global pandemic can change that fact.
— Mina Worthington, President/CEO, Solarity Credit Union
• In March 2020, my sister and I were enjoying ourselves on a world cruise that we had canceled and rescheduled five times due to my leukemia diagnosis. When the pandemic threat became critical and Australia, where our ship was at the time, was threatening to close their borders, our captain skipped our last two ports of call, sailing to Perth, Australia, where all passengers had to disembark.
We had left San Francisco in January and were to return in June. Staff onboard the Regent Mariner kept us informed regarding the pandemic and the crew took early measures to make sure that no one became ill. We felt perfectly safe onboard the ship but were scared of becoming ill once we disembarked.
In Perth, we spent that night in a hotel, boarding a flight for Sydney the next morning. We were surprised that the airlines were not taking travelers’ temperatures on our journey home. Once in Sydney, we took a flight to San Francisco, then another flight to Seattle where we again stayed in a motel. Finally, the next day, we boarded a flight home to Yakima. Stepping off the plane in Yakima, we had been traveling for 36 hours, yet we were lucky and did not get sick with COVID.
Like most families we have stayed away from our relatives, including our 88-year-old parents who are in Arizona, and we can only pray that we get to see them before their time on Earth is up. It is incredibly frustrating that there remain millions of people in the U.S. who believe this is just like the flu and are sabotaging our efforts to keep the pandemic in check by wearing masks and social distancing. Pandemic fatigued is expanding day by day.
— Janet McDowell, Selah area
• The “new normal” never made sense to me and still does not. The stay-at-home isolation began to occur for me when my gym closed down and shortly afterward the shop I volunteered at closed also. At first I was angry and frustrated. Then I became anxious and moody about not being able to go about my usual business and routines.
I decided I need to have a regular routine of waking up at the same time every day and creating projects to do in the house. Reorganizing cupboards, closets, fridge and freezer kept me occupied about a week or so.
I began to do a very difficult jigsaw puzzle which took several weeks to complete. I decided puzzles are not my thing but did manage to complete one more and I was done with jigsaw puzzles.
“Dark Shadows” became a part of my daily routine until it became colorized and I quit watching it.
My first grocery store experience was eerie. Some folks had masks on. Everyone seemed to be furtively shopping with scared expressions on their faces.
The toilet paper aisle was bare. There were no cartons of eggs, flour, or packets of yeast. The dried pasta aisle was nearly depleted. I decided then and there to only shop for staples such as milk, bread, eggs and produce. I would utilize all the frozen food items which I had an abundance of rather than go through this unpleasant shopping experience on a regular basis.
The ninth day of “stay at home” felt like a month already. The news footage was beyond horrible and scary.
The one silver lining I thought of was that there were no mass shootings since large gatherings had been banned.
I will end on that note. These are just a few snippets of my Covid isolation experience.
— Eve Garretson
• Lonely, deserted Maui beaches, closed shops, and fellow vacationers changing flights to return home early were a few of the signs of the pandemic we tried to ignore in March 2020 when vacationing in Hawaii. As with most tropical vacations, we were somewhat disconnected from the mainland news including the reality, hysteria, and uncertainty of the pandemic. Even though we were determined to enjoy our vacation, we jokingly discussed quarantining in Maui or at home in Grandview. The struggle was real. We decided to return home. The impact of the pandemic wasn’t really felt until landing on the mainland and waiting in the eerie, quiet, abandoned SeaTac airport for the last flight to Pasco.
Like many others, our year in review and “new normal” is teleworking and Teams meetings instead of returning to the office; home cooking, take-out and delivery instead of restaurant dining; online shopping and curb-side pick-up instead of going to the grocery store; live-feed worship services and Zoom classes instead of attending church; phone calls to hospitalized loved-ones instead of bedside support; canceled celebrations, vacations and events instead of enjoying life’s moments; face masks, hand-sanitizing, social distancing and air-hugs instead of real human connections.
While we thank God for our many blessings and are grateful COVID-19 has not been as devastating to us as it has for many in this world, we look forward to the day when we can connect with others in an “old-normal” way.
— Jack and Debbie Mariotti
• The pandemic moved my retirement up by a few weeks: Originally scheduled for April 3, 2020 the closure of my AAA office and resulting “work from home” order just moved retirement up as I did not have internet service at home. (I know I am a dinosaur!)
I had already notified my clients of my departure so only had to finish cleaning out my desk. I am glad I had decided to retire as the travel industry was so impacted by COVID. There wasn’t a lot of work to do other than cancellations and reschedules.
— Wendy Scrimgeour
• Opening a new small business (barre3 Yakima) during a pandemic has been challenging, to say the least. We signed our lease the first of March, just a couple weeks before we entered our first lockdown. We spent the spring and summer remodeling our space and trying to prepare for the unknown. On Oct. 2, 2020, we were finally able to open our doors, following CDC and state guidelines. Just six weeks later, we entered another lockdown and had to close our doors for nearly three months. During that time we continued to connect with our clients over livestream, which allowed them to take classes from home over Zoom with our team of instructors. Now that we are in Phase 2, we are happy to be able to welcome clients back in person.
Despite all the challenges, this past year has taught us to focus on the things we can do and to find the good in any situation. We recognize and appreciate the silver linings that have come out of this pandemic. First, having to constantly adapt and pivot our business model has only made us stronger and more ready for whatever the future may hold. We know we can do hard things! Second, throughout all of this, we have seen tremendous support from the community. Other small businesses throughout the valley have cheered us on, even as they went through their own struggles. We have made so many great connections and have an even deeper appreciation for the community of small businesses in the Yakima Valley. Last, but certainly not least, we are so grateful for our wonderful clients and our barre3 Yakima team of instructors. They have gracefully accepted all the changes and have stuck by our side. We couldn’t do this without them.
— Jennifer Perrault