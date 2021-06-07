210605-yh-news-duplexfire-1.jpg
Fire damage can be seen on a duplex in the 1200 block of South 41st Ave. Friday, June 4, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

A 2-year-old injured in a fire last week was in critical condition Monday.

The boy, who was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, is in the ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A hospital spokeswoman provided an update on his condition Monday.

Early Friday morning, Yakima firefighters responded to a fire to a duplex at the 1200 block of South 41st Ave. After putting out the fire, firefighters searched the home and found the boy zipped into a portable crib. The boy was alone in the home, which had sustained $400,000 in damage.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Reach Mai Hoang at maihoang@yakimaherald.com or Twitter @maiphoang