A 2-year-old injured in a fire last week was in critical condition Monday.
The boy, who was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, is in the ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A hospital spokeswoman provided an update on his condition Monday.
Early Friday morning, Yakima firefighters responded to a fire to a duplex at the 1200 block of South 41st Ave. After putting out the fire, firefighters searched the home and found the boy zipped into a portable crib. The boy was alone in the home, which had sustained $400,000 in damage.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.