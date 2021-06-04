Yakima firefighters rescued a toddler from a burning duplex early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of South 41st Street about 4:50 a.m. and found the toddler, believed to be about 2 years old, in a portable crib, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
Firefighters performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the boy until paramedics arrived. The child was stabilized at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said.
There were no other injuries, the release said.
The release didn’t say whether anyone else was home at the time of the blaze.
Both units of the duplex suffered extensive damage and both garages were destroyed — a loss of about $400,000, the release said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. About 19 firefighters responded with mutual aid from the West Valley Fire Department, the release said.