A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday after he was rescued from a burning house early Friday in Yakima, where he had been left alone.
The boy, who was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Yakima police.
Yakima firefighters, assisted by crews from West Valley, were called to the duplex in the 1200 block of South 41st Ave. around 4:50 a.m., quickly knocking down the flames. Firefighters searched the home and found the boy zipped into a portable crib, according to a fire department news release.
Rescuers performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the boy before handing him off to paramedics, the release said.
Authorities say the boy was found alone in the duplex, which sustained $400,000 in damage.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office is working with Yakima police to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.