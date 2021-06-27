October 2013: Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital announces plans to pursue a partnership or affiliation with another hospital. Executives say the move is necessary to save the hospital from an “insecure future” driven by declining reimbursement from government payers and ongoing consolidation among hospitals nationwide.
November 2015: Memorial finalizes a partnership with Virginia Mason, signing a formal affiliation agreement.
January 2016: Affiliation with Virginia Mason Memorial goes into effect. The hospital’s name is changed to Virginia Mason Memorial later in the year.
July 2019: Russ Myers announces plans to retire from Memorial. Myers worked for Memorial for more than three decades, including several years as president and CEO.
January 2020: Astria Health closes Astria Regional Medical Center, leaving Virginia Mason Memorial the only hospital in the city of Yakima. Astria Health continues to run hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside. Officials say they’re are working to stabilize the system’s finances amid a bankruptcy filing.
February 2020: Carole Peet starts as CEO of Virginia Mason Memorial.
June 2020: As COVID-19 cases spike in Yakima County, Memorial officials say they are running out of staffing capacity to care for patients. Yakima County has the highest rate of new cases per capita on the West Coast.
July 2020: Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan and its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, announces they are exploring a merger.
Oct. 22, 2020: Community members, including members of a retired medical providers group, meet with Memorial’s board of directors. They voice their opposition to the Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan merger and urge board members to end its affiliation with Virginia Mason Memorial.
Oct. 28, 2020: Memorial’s board of directors votes to unwind affiliation with Virginia Mason Memorial, starting the transition back to an independent and local health care system.
January 2021: Virginia Mason Memorial becomes Yakima Valley Memorial, reflecting its return as a local and independent organization.