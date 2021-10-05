A 24-year-old Tieton woman was killed Monday night when she rolled her pickup halfway between Wapato and Toppenish.
About 11 p.m., Alexandra Ornelas was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north in the 8400 block of North Track Road when she veered off the road, overcorrected, veered off the other side of the road and rolled several times, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Ornelas — the only person in the pickup — was ejected and died at the scene, the release said.
Ornelas was not wearing a seat belt and there are indications that intoxicants and speeding were involved in the crash, according to the news release.
