TIETON — In the next few years, passengers stopping at Sound Transit’s Link light rail stations in the Seattle area will have the chance to admire more than two dozen mural mosaics now being made in Tieton.
The big project at Tieton Mosaic is well underway after several other successful public art projects in the Yakima Valley. One of the first local projects reproduced iconic fruit crate artwork into murals around Tieton's town square and near local businesses. Other wayfinding mosaics point visitors to points of interest in the community.
Another project was unveiled this summer in Yakima, where six, seven-foot-tall mosaics now stand in Miller Park.
Now, Tieton Mosaic artists are working on 27, 6-by-12-foot murals for the walls of the future downtown Redmond light rail station, which is set to open in the spring 2025, said Ed Marquand, one of the founders of Mighty Tieton who has worked to establish a creative and entrepreneurial hub in the small Upper Yakima Valley town.
The latest project started in early 2020 when Tieton Mosaic first submitted a proposal to Sound Transit.
“We found out about the Sound Transit contract and it was a competitive contract,” Marquand said. “We submitted our proposal in early 2020 and got to work after being approved.”
He said the contract was a big success for Tieton Mosaic and the next step in the larger goal of establishing the workshop as one of the go-tos for mosaics in the state and the country.
Marquand’s goals for Tieton Mosaic and Mighty Tieton as a whole are twofold. He wants the businesses to drum up interest in the community and to attract talent and other businesses looking to avoid the high operating costs in cities like Seattle.
At the same time, he wants to generate jobs for community members and help Tieton grow.
“We could make a difference here,” Marquand said. “The same money and effort that goes into an operation like this could not make the same impact on a large city as it does here. People want small towns to survive. They like being here and working here.”
The Sound Transit murals were designed by six artists, with whom Tieton Mosaic staff worked to see if they could be converted to murals. The murals reflect the diversity of the artists, who submitted everything from dragons to festival posters as designs.
The artists are Kenji Stoll, Julia Paschkis, Cable Griffith, Lauren Iida, Jasmine Iona Brown and Angelina Villalobos. All artists are based out of the Seattle area.
Marquand said the first dozen or so mosaics will be shipped to the west side of the state this fall once staff has finished putting them together, with the second half set to be completed and delivered sometime next year.
In the meantime, Marquand is seeking to expand the number of private commissions done by Tieton Mosaic, he said with a newly purchased water-jet tile cutter, which the workshop got to help cut the thousands of pieces of the Sound Transit murals.
“A lot of people ask us for signs with their home’s street number,” Marquand said. “That’s not something we’ve really explored but something I’d like to look more into.”
Tieton Mosaic is also working with Crystal Mountain Resort on a project and is in search of new contracts and commissions. Marquand said he has his eyes on a public art project in the Midwest for which he has high hopes.
