A partnership between Tieton Arts & Humanities and the Highland School District to provide art instruction for kindergartners after funding was cut has worked so well, supporters hope to add three more grades this school year.
Reflecting that expanded scope, the program originally known as Art in the Park has a new name — creARTe (pronounced kreh-ahr-tay). It’s a portmanteau of “create + art” that works in English and Spanish. It also has its first full-time program director, Kate Hotler, who will oversee additional bilingual arts workshops year-round for young people in the Upper Yakima Valley.
Hotler is a familiar face; she was the instructor last year for Art in the Park, which for several years offered young kids an art project one afternoon per week during the summer. As COVID restrictions allow, the art workshops and community gatherings will happen at a renovated auto service station on the southeast corner of town square that will be the first permanent home of Tieton Arts & Humanities.
Supporters plan to roll open the big garage doors of the old Phillips 66 station during the Tieton Open House on April 24. Local businesses and the city’s arts community are hopeful they can safely host visitors that day, which will also feature the opening of Tieton Arts & Humanities’ annual student art exhibition.
Constructed in the late 1950s, the distinctive building was a gathering spot for decades. That will happen again with its bilingual community art offerings, which will begin with pickup art packets and Zoom where needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Beyond the community classes it hosts, the building will be open as an indoor/outdoor cafe space. Hotler’s business, Art in Action LLC, is involved with that. It will be a place to hang out and make art or play games and get to know neighbors, said Hotler, who moved into her new role Jan. 1.
“Kate refers to it as a fueling station,” paying homage to its original purpose, said Amber Knox, executive director of Tieton Arts & Humanities, the nonprofit arm of artisan business incubator Mighty Tieton.
“It’s going to hold space for the entire community. ... We’re super stoked to be delivering this to Tieton. Free Wi-Fi is part of the deal, and a place to sit and be on that Wi-Fi,” Knox said. “We’re holding space where students can connect with others who share their interests and passions,” she said.
The gas station closed in the 1980s and later reopened as an arcade. It had been empty for a while when Rob and Michelle Wyles bought it in September. They also own Boxx Gallery and the 601 Studios building in partnership with others.
“There’s one in Naches that’s exactly like it,” Rob said of the gas station. “The family built 53 of them.”
Renovation work on the 1,500-square-foot building continued through the last three months of 2020. It included a new roof, new windows, new doors, a second, handicap-accessible bathroom and new paint inside and out. Gas tanks were removed decades ago; inside machinery such as the vehicle lift was taken out more recently. The property has also been cleaned of chemicals.
The reimagined gas station occupies three city lots, which offers many opportunities for outdoor gatherings. “It’s a key spot here in Tieton,” said Rob Wyles, who grew up in the area.
It will be a space for everybody to belong, Hotler said.
“We are really broadly thinking of it as a community amenity, a gathering place. That’s a big deal,” she said.
A bilingual elementary teacher with the New York City Department of Education and Teach for America from 2006-08, Hotler worked as a learning experience designer in Seattle at data analytics software company Tableau before leaving that role last spring.
“I moved to Tieton also hoping to design delightful retreat workshops and getaways for weary urban techworkers and families coming from west of the mountains, in intersection with our emerging community hub for local families and youth,” said Hotler, who first visited Tieton during the Día de los Muertos celebration in 2019.
For now, Hotler has postponed development of private offerings until pandemic conditions relax and creARTe is running smoothly in its newly expanded scope, she noted.
She has a background as a user experience designer. The pilot partnership with the Highland School District involves curriculum design. It’s also about establishing good relationships with the teachers, Hotler said.
“Because it’s a pilot, we’re continuously experimenting,” she said.
Tieton Arts & Humanities started planning it before COVID-19 hit, Knox said. Highland School District officials sought a stronger partnership with the nonprofit after both of its K-6 schools were forced to cut funding for art instruction from their budgets, according to a news release.
The effort began with Marcus Whitman Cowiche Elementary. All 58 kindergartners received boxes of art supplies and can access custom-made videos in Spanish and in English in the at-home portions of their school day.
“We’re hoping to expand to K-3 this school year if the stars align correctly. If not, next school year for sure,” Knox said.
To support the effort, Tieton Arts & Humanities got more than $80,000 in grants. They came from the Washington Arts Commission, the National Endowment for The Arts, Philanthropy Northwest and the Washington State Department of Commerce, The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.
Most recently, a $25,000 grant from All in Washington brings it to about 80% funded for the year, Knox said. “And now we’ll be looking for support from the community to meet some matching requirements on the various grants we’ve received,” she said.
Art instruction is important for many reasons, Knox stressed.
“We believe in prioritizing art not because we hope to turn kids into professional artists someday, but because engagement in the arts and humanities helps students understand the value of sustained effort over time; increases their ability to approach a problem from a variety of angles; and deepens their interest in and ability to relate to other people and cultures — all which are of lifelong importance,” she said.