Tickets are on sale for the Yakima Buddhist Church sukiyaki dinner set for May 7 in Wapato.
The dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buddhist Hall at 212 W. Second St. Church members and supporters are happy to be celebrating the 60th anniversary dinner in person after two years of caution, church president Lon Inaba said in a Facebook post.
Tickets are $25 per meal. Sukiyaki is a teriyaki stir-fry beef served with yam noodles and fresh veggies in a special sukiyaki sauce. It comes with a cucumber salad, rice and green tea. Vegetarian meals are also available.
Tickets can be purchased from church members and supporters. They're available in Yakima at the Yakima Valley Museum, Sousely Sound and Communications and Dunbar Jewelers. In Harrah, tickets are for sale at A Little off the Top hair salon and Yakama Nation Farms (formerly Inaba Produce Farms).
In Wapato, tickets are also available at the Filipino Community Hall, which is across the street from the Buddhist Hall.
Though tickets will also be sold at the door May 7, people are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets.
All meals will be served in reusable plastic takeout containers with limited, spaced-out seating in the Buddhist Hall along with plans to have outdoor seating. Organizers have also created a drive-thru route. Those who use the drive-thru must have pre-purchased tickets.
An important church fundraiser, the dinner attracts visitors from within and beyond the Yakima Valley. It’s also a reunion of family, friends and community from the church, which was founded in 1929, and the Japanese American community throughout the Pacific Northwest. Dozens of volunteers help with everything from chopping vegetables to other setup efforts, serving, ticket sales and more.
Visitors can shop at the sukiyaki store and the temple will be open so they can admire its intricate altar and the golden Amida Buddha it shelters. This year there will also be live chats with a Buddhist minister in the temple, Inaba said.
