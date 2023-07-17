Tickets are available online for public tours of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Moses Lake Temple.
The church is conducting an open house starting on Aug. 4 and running through Aug. 19, except Sundays, for the public. Tickets are available online at http://moseslaketemple.churchofjesuschrist.org/.
The tours begin with a video presentation giving an overview of the temple and its purpose, which will be followed by a walking tour of the recently completed building.
The temple will be dedicated Sept. 17, and after that it will only be open to church members in good standing.
The temple will be the church’s fourth operating temple in the state, with the others located in Seattle, Spokane and Richland. A fifth temple was announced for Tacoma.
The Moses Lake Temple will serve church members in parts of Central and Eastern Washington, including parts of the Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.