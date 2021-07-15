Tickets are available for the 12th annual In Their Shoes celebration and fundraiser benefiting Rod’s House.
In Their Shoes begins at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at six locations along with livestreaming with an auction. Tickets are $100. Buy tickets at rodshouse.org.
Tickets provide admission to one of six unique party venues, each with its own menu, according to the website.
Rod’s House supports young people experiencing homelessness. Contributions help fund the nonprofit’s services and programs aimed at empowering youth to reach their full potential.