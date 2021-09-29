The Central Washington State Fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Admission is $4, parking is $4 and food bites are $4 from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The forecast calls for a slight chance of rain Thursday in Yakima with a high temperature of 71 degrees.
Farm fun for kids
The Valley Building has several offerings for budding farmers — or any kid who just wants to have fun. They include a small farm house, complete with a cat painted on the front, a henhouse with real chickens, a straw maze, a vintage Farmall tractor perfect for photos and wooden trees with real apples kids can pick. And there’s Goat Mountain, which saw a lot of activity Tuesday morning as kids cleaned while goats scaled the roof.
Evening music
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick will rock the Corona Stage at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the Fatbeam Concert Series.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $42, $48, $55, $62 and $69. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6 p.m.
To buy tickets online, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.