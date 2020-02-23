While he’s taken a new job since he was featured as part of 2019’s 39 Under 39, Vinny Carillo is still working to keep Yakima’s youth from falling into the same snares he did.
“I’m just trying to help kids where I messed up,” said Carillo, who is now the director of after-school programs at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission’s Madison House.
Carillo was featured in the 2019 Yakima Herald-Republic special section, along with Quinn Dalan, executive director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. David Morales, an attorney with the Northwest Justice Project, was part of the 2018 section.
All three said they are continuing their efforts to help some of Yakima Valley’s underserved communities. Here’s a look at what they are doing now:
Vinny Carillo
Carillo, 29, started working at Madison House in June. Before that, he was a youth pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church, a church he has credited with helping him get his life in order.
He’s dealt with drugs and alcohol in his life, as well as time in jail, and once faced potential prison time on a charge of possessing and selling stolen guns. That charge, which was later dismissed, was the wake-up call Carillo said he needed to make serious changes in his life.
At Madison House, he’s working with kids who were like him in his youth, exposed to a culture of violence, gangs and substance abuse. He works with a mentoring advisory team, as well as with Yakima Police Department’s anti-gang efforts.
“I am able to empathize (with the youths in the program),” Carillo said. “I bring the perspective of having been there, done that. It’s not something I just read about or think I know about.”
And he is still actively involved in ministry, serving as an assistant pastor at Heights Church in Terrace Heights.
Quinn Dalan
Dalan, 36, is starting her second year as the first full-time executive director of Volunteer Attorney Services.
Prior to that, she was the director of fund development and community outreach for the YWCA of Yakima and had previously worked as a prosecutor and a defense attorney.
“(As a lawyer) you help people change their lives,” she said.
At Volunteer Attorney Services, lawyers are paired up with people seeking legal assistance with family-law and civil issues who cannot afford an attorney. Dalan said the nonprofit ensures that all people have access to the courts, regardless of income.
“It is the perfect blend of legal and nonprofit for me,” Dalan said. “I went to law school to help people.”
She recalled one case where a woman’s husband was deported after assaulting her, but she was still married to him and kept his name because she didn’t know how to file for divorce. With the help of a volunteer attorney, the woman was able to divorce the man and get her maiden name restored to her legally.
The legal service operates out the YWCA, where Dalan used to be a member of the board. She still serves on the boards of Rod’s House, which provides services to homeless youths in Yakima, and La Casa Hogar, which works with immigrant families.
David Morales
Morales, 33, also serves on the board of La Casa Hogar, and serves as vice chairman of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, community adviser to UnityWorks Foundation, and a state committee member with the Yakima County Democrats.
At Northwest Justice, he focuses on employment rights, civil rights and sexual harassment. In one recent case, Morales sued Kittitas County on behalf of the residents of an Ellensburg mobile home park the county purchased to expand the fairgrounds.
The lawsuit, which argued that the park’s pending closure was discriminatory to Latinos, is at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where Morales is seeking to overturn a federal judge’s ruling to dismiss the suit.
He has also been involved with the issues around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement using Yakima Air Terminal to transfer people to and from a federal immigration detention center in Tacoma.
“We appreciate the fact that the city allows us a free-speech zone from which to monitor the flights,” Morales said.
And he’s also involved with his partner, Rocky Acosta, in a home-based business. Acosta Homestead offers homemade soaps and candles at the Yakima Farmers’ Market.