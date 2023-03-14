Eisenhower High School track and field and cross country coach Phil English; Team Yakima founder and coach Gayle Brewer; and Rich Austin, director of sports development at the Yakima Valley Sports Commission, will be honored with this year's Ted Robertson Award.
The honor is named after a former Yakima Herald-Republic publisher and highlights those who go above and beyond to serve the Yakima community.
More than two dozen people gathered at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce on Monday for the announcement leading up to an awards celebration this fall.
Ron’s Coin and Collectibles owner Joe Mann explains Wednesday how he acquired a bust of Superman in his downtown Yakima store. Mann has been named the 2021 recipient of the Ted Robertson Community Service Award.
Kathi Mercy took over the family business, including the operation of several movie theaters, after the death of husband Mike in 1999. She was also recognized for her participation in several community organizations including the Terrace Heights Improvement Association Board, the Yakima Valley Hunt Club Board, Junior League and the Yakima YWCA Board.
John Baule, the retired director of the Yakima Valley Museum, has been active in several organizations including the Downtown Association of Yakima, Yakima Valley Tourism and the Yakima Rotary Club. He moved to Yakima in 1992 to become museum director. He was also recognized for his volunteerism and participation in ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.
2018: Jack and Connie Bloxom, who have been married for more than 60 years, were recognized for their involvement in several community organizations and educational institutions including Heritage University, YMCA of Yakima, Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and Yakima Town Hall.
2017: Rick Pinnell, photographed here Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at the Yakima YMCA, is the latest recipient of the Ted Robertson Community Service Award. He holds a photo of two boys boxing with YMCA youth director and boxing mentor Harvey Hunt, who was influential to Pinnell's experience at the YMCA. In his youth at the Y, Pinnell boxed, played basketball, attended Camp Dudley and is now a trustee for the YMCA. Pinnell has served as a volunteer for the Y, including serving on its board of directors, for several decades.
2016: Steve Caffery, Anne Caffery and Dr. Lloyd Butler
2016: Steve and Anne Caffery were recognized for their involvement in several service organizations and nonprofits, including in their executive roles at The Capitol Theatre and Memorial Foundation, respectively. Butler, the third recipient who is seated in the far right of this photo, was recognized for his work in establishing the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima and, more recently, SOZO Sports of Central Washington, the entity behind a new soccer and multi-sport facility near the Yakima Air Terminal.
2015: Linda Kaminski, Yakima Valley College president, was recognized for her leadership at the community college, which prompted more than $100 million in capital improvements over her two-decade tenure. She was also recognized for her involvement in several community organizations and government agencies, including KYVE-TV, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and the Yakima Community Foundation.
2015: King was recognized for decades of community service that include involvement with the March of Dimes, United Way, the Central Washington MS Society, Yakima Rotary, the Fort Simcoe Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Yakima Specialties. King passed away in 2017 at age 72.
2014: DeAtley, part of a trio of recipients in 2014, participated in several professional and community boards and has hosted numerous community fundraisers at his home on Scenic Drive. He also led a nonprofit called Washington Wine Country aimed at highlighting wineries in Yakima, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
2014: Ken Marble, president of Horizon Distribution Inc., was one of three recipients of the award in 2014. Marble participated in several community organizations, including the Yakima County Development Association and March of Dimes. Marble and Bill Dolsen, who was a recipient of the award that same year, also co-founded Safe Yakima Valley, a nonprofit aimed at improving safety and finding alternatives to gangs for youth.
2014: Bill Dolsen, sitting center in this photo from 2013, was one of three recipients in 2014. Dolsen, who ran several businesses including a dairy and a soda bottling company, was selected for his work on the boards of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (now Virginia Mason Memorial), the Memorial Foundation, the Yakima Family YMCA, Yakima Rotary and United Way. He also co-founded Safe Yakima Valley, a nonprofit aimed at improving safety and finding alternatives to gangs for youth.
2013: Jan and Greg Luring, co-owner of several McDonald's locations in Yakima and Kittitas counties, have been involved in numerous community service organizations, including Junior Achievement, Yakima Downtown Rotary, United Way of Central Washington, Yakima Schools Foundation and Junior League of Yakima. This was the first time the selection committee, which is made up of past chairs of the chamber, selected a couple for the award.
2012: John Gasperetti, owner of Gasperetti's Gourmet Restaurant, has donated catered events and funds to a wide array of local organizations, including Allied Arts, the Memorial Foundation, Planned Parenthood, the Yakima Symphony and many others. He also co-founded SHARE, a fund established in the early 1980s to help people in the Yakima Valley who had AIDS. He is pictured with sister Jean Gasperetti Lemke at Gasperetti's Gourmet Restaurant in a 2016 photo.
2011: Bob Brown, the late owner of the Wray's grocery chain, community service efforts included serving on the board of directors of Kiwanis, Yakima Valley Trolleys, Yakima Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau and the American Red Cross — Yakima Valley Chapter. Brown passed away in 2015 at age 72.He is shown in this 2011 photo with his son, Chris.
2010: Gary Lukehart was recognized for several contributions to the community, including his work in promoting tourism. He's well-known for his "Palm Springs of Washington" sign promoting Yakima along Interstate 82 and was also a former president of the Central Washington State Fair board and was instrumental in the design and construction of the Yakima Valley SunDome more than two decades ago.
2009: Dale Carpenter, former general manager of Yakima Theatres, was involved in several organizations including Camp Primetime, the Salvation Army, March of Dimes, Washington Father's Network and the Special Olympics. He was best known for raising awareness of homelessness through his Operation TINCUP, where he lived in a cardboard box in front of Wray's Food & Drug for 100 hours in the winter to collect food and clothing on behalf of the Salvation Army and Union Gospel Mission. Carpenter died in 2013 after battling a brain tumor for several years.
2008: Bob Hall, who owned several automobile franchises before selling them to his children in 2014, served on boards at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Pioneer Bank, the Washington State Auto Dealers Association and the Yakima Auto Dealers Association. Hall also served as a founding member of the St. Elizabeth Foundation and aided in the formation of the Yakima County Development Association, the county's economic development association.
2006: Sid Morrison, who retried in 2001 after a long political career that includes stints with the state Legislature, Congress and as state transportation secretary, served as trustee at Central Washington University, a treasurer for the State Fair Park's board of directors and an executive board chairman for Energy Northwest.
2005: Gary Webster served as president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce for 36 years. He received the award the same year he retired from his chamber position. He was recognized for his work in a number of areas including his involvement in the creation of the Yakima County Development Association and in a regional cleanup effort after the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. He was also one of the creators of the Ted Robertson Community Service Award.
2004: Rick Linneweh, who retired as CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (now Virginia Mason Memorial) in 2014, was selected for his work with the hospital and in an number of community efforts including chairman of a Yakima School District levy campaign, campaign chairman for United Way of Yakima and Capitol Theatre board of directors.
2003: Gene Rostvold, Paul Campbell, Mel Moore and Gary George
2004: The chamber recognized the four recipients as a team for their work in youth sports. Gary eorge, who passed away several years ago, was a volunteer for youth and community activities for several decades including with American Legion baseball. Mel Moore served on the board of directors of Yakima Youth Baseball and served on the management team for state high school baseball, basketball and volleyball tournaments. Gene Rostvold worked in hosting and managing high school championship events. Paul Campbell was the developer of the Inland Empire Association, youth basketball league. Rostvold, Campbell, Moore and George are seated left to right during the Ted Robertson Community Service Award presentation.
2002: The Late Rep. Alex Deccio was recognized for two decades of public service including in the state House of Representatives, state Senate and Yakima County Board of Commissioners. His work included securing money for the Yakima Valley SunDome, where he is pictured in this file photo. He retired from public office several years later and passed away in 2011.
2001: Ester Huey was recognized for her community service efforts to help women, children and the African American community, which date back to 1982, when she moved to Yakima. Huey worked for the Yakima Valley Opportunities Industrialization Center and the Yakima Substance Abuse Coalition. She also served on the boards of the United Way of Yakima County and Yakima Valley Council on Alcoholism was the founder of Washington Women United and president of the Black Women's Coalition of Washington and founder of the Yakima African American Theater Group.
2000: Sen. Curtis King was recognized for his work as a division chairman of United Way, leader of several Yakima School District levy campaigns and a member of a team that helped Yakima secure the All-America City designation in 1994.
Past presidents and board chairs select recipients each year. Bob Gerst, a former chairman of the chamber, praised each recipient and their years of work and accomplishment in the Yakima Valley.
“You represent Yakima and our sports champions,” he said. “This is the pinnacle of events here in Yakima for the people who have shown the commitment to people in Yakima and the community at large.”
English has coached track and cross country at Eisenhower since 1986 and won multiple state championships. He also teaches high-level courses in biology, anatomy and physiology at the high school.
After growing up in Ireland, English moved to the U.S. to attend and run track and cross country at Washington State University.
He said he was honored to receive the award, particularly because it was for his work off the field. He praised the Yakima community and looks forward to the attention and involvement sports can draw from all corners of the state.
“I’m extremely honored with the recognition,” he said. “(We are) trying to put the best foot forward for the Yakima community.”
Brewer helped establish Team Yakima, a local volleyball club, in 1977. He said there only a handful of youth volleyball clubs nationwide and he wanted to give youths in Yakima a chance to compete.
In the decades since, he has coached, trained coaches and grown an organization that is now open to eight age brackets. He values the opportunities the sport has given to young athletes in Yakima, as well as the personal connections he has made along the way.
“I’m really delighted,” he said. “I wasn’t really looking for a personal honor, but I feel like this represents the youth volleyball movement and that’s good.”
Austin attended East Valley High School, Yakima Valley College and Washington State University before working for the Yakima Sun Kings of the Continental Basketball Association. He has worked at the Yakima Valley Sports Commission since 2006, where he helps organize and host events such as the state basketball tournaments earlier this month.
He was grateful for those around him, fellow award recipients and coworkers alike.
“It’s just an honor to be considered in the same breath as Dr. Brewer and Phil English,” he said. “Just being able to work with some great organizations and teams working to make the community a better place.”
A celebration honoring the recipients and presenting the awards is scheduled for Oct. 19. Tickets are available through the chamber.
