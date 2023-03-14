2023 Robertson Award honorees

The 2023 Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce Robertson Award honorees from left, Phil English, Rich Austin and Gayle Brewer on March 13, 2023.

 Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / Yakima Herald-Republic

Eisenhower High School track and field and cross country coach Phil English; Team Yakima founder and coach Gayle Brewer; and Rich Austin, director of sports development at the Yakima Valley Sports Commission, will be honored with this year's Ted Robertson Award.

The honor is named after a former Yakima Herald-Republic publisher and highlights those who go above and beyond to serve the Yakima community.

More than two dozen people gathered at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce on Monday for the announcement leading up to an awards celebration this fall.

This year’s theme was champions of sports. 

Past presidents and board chairs select recipients each year. Bob Gerst, a former chairman of the chamber, praised each recipient and their years of work and accomplishment in the Yakima Valley.

“You represent Yakima and our sports champions,” he said. “This is the pinnacle of events here in Yakima for the people who have shown the commitment to people in Yakima and the community at large.”

English has coached track and cross country at Eisenhower since 1986 and won multiple state championships. He also teaches high-level courses in biology, anatomy and physiology at the high school.

After growing up in Ireland, English moved to the U.S. to attend and run track and cross country at Washington State University.

He said he was honored to receive the award, particularly because it was for his work off the field. He praised the Yakima community and looks forward to the attention and involvement sports can draw from all corners of the state.

“I’m extremely honored with the recognition,” he said. “(We are) trying to put the best foot forward for the Yakima community.”

Brewer helped establish Team Yakima, a local volleyball club, in 1977. He said there only a handful of youth volleyball clubs nationwide and he wanted to give youths in Yakima a chance to compete.

In the decades since, he has coached, trained coaches and grown an organization that is now open to eight age brackets. He values the opportunities the sport has given to young athletes in Yakima, as well as the personal connections he has made along the way.

“I’m really delighted,” he said. “I wasn’t really looking for a personal honor, but I feel like this represents the youth volleyball movement and that’s good.”

Austin attended East Valley High School, Yakima Valley College and Washington State University before working for the Yakima Sun Kings of the Continental Basketball Association. He has worked at the Yakima Valley Sports Commission since 2006, where he helps organize and host events such as the state basketball tournaments earlier this month.

He was grateful for those around him, fellow award recipients and coworkers alike.

“It’s just an honor to be considered in the same breath as Dr. Brewer and Phil English,” he said. “Just being able to work with some great organizations and teams working to make the community a better place.”

A celebration honoring the recipients and presenting the awards is scheduled for Oct. 19. Tickets are available through the chamber.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

