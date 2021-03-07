Cole Tweedy, Hayden Tweedy and Lucas Tweedy of Yakima have received the Scouts’ top honor of Eagle Scout.
They are members of Grand Columbia Council, Troop 123, according to submitted information. They received the honor after earning numerous merit badges and completing a community project.
Cole built four “buddy benches” for four Yakima grade schools in 2017 for his project. Hayden built a 100-yard wood fence at Randall Park for the Yakima Parks Department in 2019. Lucas built two foot bridges in Cowiche Mountain Trail West at Snow Mountain Ranch in 2020.
Cole is a junior at Western Washington University. Hayden is a senior and Lucas is a sophomore at Davis High School.
Their parents are Matt and Anne Tweedy.