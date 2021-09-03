A driver accused of running a red light in Yakima at high speed and crashing into another vehicle Tuesday night, killing three people, will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital, authorities said.
Kolby Funkhouser, 20, remains in police custody at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in stable condition, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. Funkhouser was driving a 1994 Ford Escort involved in the crash at the intersection of South 48th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima, authorities said.
"Once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Yakima County Jail and will likely be charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault," Beehler said. "Intoxicants and speed are suspected to be causing factors in the accident."
About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Funkhouser was northbound on South 48th Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Kisha Whitefoot, 23, of Wapato, according to authorities. Whitefoot was driving east on Nob Hill Boulevard. Funkhouser's passenger, 23-year-old Mason Euteneier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Whitefoot was treated at Yakima Valley Memorial and released that evening, Beehler said. Two of her passengers, 19-year-old Steve Bueno and 20-year-old Kiona Whitefoot, died from their injuries. Bueno was pronounced dead at the scene, Beehler said. Kiona Whitefoot was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial, where she was pronounced dead.
A 5-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Galant, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she is in stable condition, Beehler said.