Three young men were killed and four injured when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled over near Harrah Thursday morning.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to a postal carrier’s report of an overturned pickup in the 3700 block of Shields Road, about a mile-and-a-half northwest of Harrah, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The truck’s occupants, who were between ages 16 and 18, were working at a local farm and were on their lunch break, the release said. As the truck crested a hill while going southbound on Shields Road, the driver lost control of the pickup, which went off the roadway and rolled on to its top, the release said.
Three people were riding in the bed of the truck and were ejected, along with one person riding in the cab of the pickup who did not use a seat belt, the release said. Two of the people who were in the bed of the truck died, as was the man who was ejected from the cab, the release said.
A third person who was riding in the bed lost an arm and was flown to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the release said, and was in serious condition.
The driver and two other people in the cab were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said Deputy Scott Swallow.
The Washington State Patrol is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation, the release said, and deputies believe excessive speed was a factor.