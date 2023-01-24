Shooting suspect

The suspect in a shooting on Nob Hill between 16th and 18th Street, shared by Yakima police on Jan. 24, 2023.

 Yakima Police Department

Three people were killed in what police said was a random shooting at a Yakima convenience store on Tuesday morning, and authorities are looking for the shooter.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said that a man walked into the Circle K convenience store at Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street in Yakima at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and killed three people. He then went across the street and took a car at the AM/PM after shooting at the driver, Murray said.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said in police video posted on social media. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties, the male just walked in and started shooting.”

The suspect then drove east on Nob Hill toward State Route 24 toward Moxee. Police are looking for a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, Murray said.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random so it’s a danger to the community," Murray said. "We don’t have a motive, and we don’t know why."

As of 9:30 a.m., a SWAT team was on the scene at University Parkway and West Birchfield Road near Keyes Road across town. Roads in the area were closed. Police Sgt. Ryan Weisner said it was related to the early-morning shooting.

A drone was in the air, and authorities were near a house with a big yard. SWAT vehicles were in the front and back of the house. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

Circle K

Yakima police cordon off the area around a Circle K on Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima where three people were killed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Tags

Joanna Markell is the managing editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic. She was a reporter in Ketchikan and Juneau, Alaska, and a night editor in Klamath Falls, Oregon, before moving to Central Washington in 2010. After eight years as editor and general manager at the Ellensburg Daily Record, she moved to Yakima in 2018. She enjoys hiking and reading in her spare time. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment