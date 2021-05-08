Three people were displaced by an attic fire at a West Prasch Avenue home in Yakima home Saturday.
Firefighters were called to 4110 W. Prasch Ave. after a passerby noticed the fire burning in the attic, said fire Chief Aaron Markham.
“The occupants did not know,” Markham said. They were able to get out of the house without injury, Markham said.
Four YFD engine companies and an engine from West Valley responded, Markham said, and put out the fire. He said firefighters would be spending several hours looking for hot spots in the attic insulation.
Markham said wind helped fan the flames, which he believes caused more than $50,000 damage.
The home’s residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross, Markham said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Markham said.