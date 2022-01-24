Three new primary health care clinics open, or will open, in Yakima

Three different primary health care clinics — with three different approaches to family medicine — have opened or are planning to open in Yakima this year.
Kinwell Medical Group opened a new clinic in Rainier Square last month, and on Jan. 18 announced a collaboration with Premera Blue Cross that will allow it to exclusively serve those who have health insurance through the organization.
Earlier this month, a married couple, Dr. Christian Nilsen and Dr. Nina Ngo, opened a family medicine clinic near the Yakima Air Terminal that operates outside of the insurance industry.
And construction is underway on the new 35,000-square-foot Yakima Valley Farm Workers family medicine clinic at 5109 Summitview Ave., which is scheduled to open this fall.
All three facilities were planned, in part, to address the shortage of primary care options in the Yakima area.
“We have a primary care crisis in the U.S.,” said Courtney Wallace, director of strategic communications for Premera Blue Cross in Washington state.
By 2034, the U.S. is projected to face a shortage of nearly 124,000 physicians, roughly 48,000 of which will be in primary care, according to a 2021 study by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The AAMC also conducted a phone survey that showed 35% of Americans had trouble finding a doctor in the past two or three years. That figure is 10 percentage points higher than when the question was asked in 2015, Wallace said.
For this reason, Premera partnered with the Kinwell Medical Group to open two new primary clinics in Central Washington in December, one in Wenatchee, and the other at 2706 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
These two clinics address the primary care shortage, Wallace said, providing onsite access to a variety of services that support primary and preventive care.
“We want to provide personalized, wholehearted care by removing obstacles for patients looking to improve their health, and create a real relationship with their care team,” said Dr. Mia Wise, president of Kinwell Medical Group. “We are excited to provide this level of care to the Yakima and Wenatchee communities … and look forward to expanding our offering into communities all over Washington state in the coming years.”
Premera Blue Cross, Premera Blue Cross Medicare and LifeWise Health Plan of Washington insurance customers can contact the new Yakima facility at kinwellhealth.com.
‘Back to its roots’
A similar goal, but with a different method, prompted the opening of the Sunny Family Medicine Clinic by husband-and-wife team Nilsen and Ngo (pronounced “no”).
Patients who visit the couple’s clinic at 3908 Creekside Loop (near the South 40th and Washington avenues intersection) pay a monthly membership fee outside of the health insurance system — a trend they say more and more independent primary care physicians are embracing.
“We are returning medicine back to its roots, where doctors are employed by patients and what is in their best interest, rather than insurance companies,” Ngo said. “Our mission is to provide truly accessible, affordable and personalized health care, the way medicine used to be.”
Both Nilsen and Ngo are Washington natives who attended and graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Terrace Heights.
They completed their residency training at a hospital and outpatient clinic in North Texas, spending three years there, before they decided to return to the Yakima Valley.
“The number of patients per doctor is way too high in many rural areas, and it’s off the charts in Yakima, particularly with how it’s growing (in population)” Nilsen said. “We loved the community when we attended Pacific Northwest, and we want to be part of the solution.”
Their clinic opened Jan. 3, and they are accepting new patients, who may enroll by visiting the facility’s website, sunnyfamilymedicine.com.
“The biggest difference is it’s truly a free-market approach. No administration, no staff — just the doctors,” Nilsen said. “It’s a growing movement as insurance becomes more of an impediment to medical care.”
During their residency in North Texas, Nilsen said they preferred treating outpatients because seeing the same patients multiple times created a sense of continuity.
Insurance companies, on the other hand, often shuttle patients between doctors and require long waits for appointments and approval of treatment, he said.
“More and more people are understanding that health insurance does not equal quality health care,” Ngo added. “We’re very committed to making primary care accessible and affordable for the Yakima community.”
Farm Workers clinic
Travelers between 40th and 56th avenues on Summitview in West Yakima can see the basic structure of the new Yakima Valley Farm Workers clinic already in place.
During the June 29 groundbreaking ceremony — conducted during a record-breaking heat wave last summer — state legislators, local elected officials and Farm Workers executives said the new clinic aims to improve the availability of primary care providers and services.
Once finished, the new clinic is expected to employ 50 people, including nine providers.
Among the new providers will be several specializing in OB/GYN. They will work at both the new facility and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center, which also provides family medicine and OB/GYN services.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and social services throughout the region. Its goal is to deliver affordable, comprehensive primary care for underserved populations. For more information, visit yvfwc.com.
