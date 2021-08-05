Three people were killed and four injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Harrah Thursday morning.
A postal carrier called 911 to report a vehicle on its top in the 3700 block of Shields Road, roughly a mile-and-a-half northwest of Harrah, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Three people were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead, Schilperoort said, while four others are injured.
Sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are on the scene, and a helicopter is flying in from The Dalles to transport some of the injured, Schilperoort said.
This story is developing.