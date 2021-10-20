Three job fairs are scheduled next week in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
• Catholic Charities of Central Washington, a nonprofit organization with fields ranging from pregnancy support and early learning to behavioral health and services for the elderly, will have a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5301 Tieton Drive in Yakima. For more information on the positions and job fair, click on the jobs tab at www.hopetolife.org.
• The South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource Yakima will host a job fair from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, on the second level of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
The free event is open to job seekers 18 and older. Attendees are asked to come dressed professionally and bring copies of their resume if they have one. COVID-19 safety protocol will be observed. Tables will be socially distanced, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
“There are plenty of opportunities for people who want to work,” said Amy Martinez, CEO of the South Central Workforce Council. “There are seasonal, part, and full-time opportunities in our area, and not just in retail. Over 30 companies are coming to this event. Some are from healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture as well as transportation and food processing.”
For more information, please contact Michelle Smith at the South Central Workforce Council via email at michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us or call 509-574-1950.
• WorkSource Kittitas County and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will host the Upper Kittitas County job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The free event is at the Kittitas County Chamber Business Development Center, 216 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cle Elum.
Seasonal, part and full-time job opportunities will be available. Most positions require job seekers to be at least 18; however, there may be some opportunities for those 16 and 17 depending on the business. People looking for work are asked to come dressed professionally to the event with copies of their resume in hand, if they have one. Businesses will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.
