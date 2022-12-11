Three women were injured after their sports utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima early Sunday.
The Washington State Patrol reported a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
Sevilla and two passengers, Alina Esquivel, 19, of Sunnyside and Mia Herrera Gomez, 25, of Mabton, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries, WSP reported. All three were wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the accident was speed too fast for conditions, WSP reported. The 4Runner was totaled in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service's Pendleton office issued a winter weather warning through 1 p.m. for light freezing rain, especially in the lower Yakima Valley.
The weather service warned of slippery road conditions, especially from Wapato to Grandview, where temperatures remained below freezing.
Light rain was reported Sunday morning in Yakima, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, the weather service reported. Colder but dry weather is expected for the rest of the week.
