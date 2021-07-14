Don Davis Jr.

Age: Unavailable

Community of residence: Yakima

Occupation: Senior pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Yakima

Education: Bachelor of arts in social and human services from The Evergreen State College; state certified chemical dependency specialist; and registered counselor

Community service: Department of Justice monitoring team member; co-chairperson for King County Dual Diagnosis/Co-occurring Disorders workgroup; board liaison for King County Mental Health Advisory Board; Yakima Police Department de-escalation and implicit bias training.

Previous elected office: Yakima school board member since 2016, Washington Association of School District Administrators board member, Seattle Community College Social and Human Services Advisory Board member, King County Mental Health/Substance Abuse Advisory Board member