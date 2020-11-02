The Wapato City Council heard from three people interested in a council vacancy on Monday, and two of them have experience on the council.
Position 6 Wapato Councilmember Judith Owens-Canapo resigned in September. Frank Jaime, Robert Reyna and Elizabeth Villa have applied for the opening. The candidates spoke telephonically.
Jaime, who owns a mechanic shop in Wapato, cited as his qualifications for the position 10 years serving on the council, his commitment for three years to the city’s community center, and his longtime standing as a business owner in the community. Jaime attended Perry Tech Institute as an automotive technician. He ran unsuccessfully for the Position 4 council seat in the 2019 election.
Reyna also served on the Wapato council but resigned in September 2018. He cited his longtime residence in the city, his status as a small-business owner within city limits, and community involvement as why he should be appointed. Reyna said that his former experience on the council highlighted the importance of work sessions and a focus on the city budget.
Villa, who would be a newcomer to city politics, cited her involvement in the community, her family ties to Wapato, and decades of professional experience as reasons she should be appointed. An enrolled member of the Nez Perce tribe, Villa said she has 30 years of experience as a nurse, co-founded Narcotics Anonymous in Wapato, and has served as an advocate for the Yakama Nation for more than 15 years. She also highlighted recent community service, including organizing the 2019 tamale fest and helping with mask giveaways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former City Clerk Cindy Goodin applied for the spot as well, but said Monday she was no longer interested. She did not speak during the meeting.
Mayor Keith Workman noted the council would decide which candidate to appoint to the Position 6 vacancy at the start of the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 16.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council observed a moment of silence for former Mayor Tony Guzman, who passed away recently, and approved a settlement agreement with former Police Chief Michael Campos. Details on the settlement weren't immediately available.