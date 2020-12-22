A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in the 1800 block of South 12th Avenue early Tuesday.
The fire was reported at 12:23 a.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. Winds at the time were more than 20 mph, which threatened surrounding homes on three sides, according to a news release.
Because of the winds and the fast-spreading fire, firefighters couldn’t get inside and fought the blaze from the exterior. The house and its contents were a total loss, with damage estimated at $250,000. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other structures.
The residents were able to get outside safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and crews were monitoring hot spots during the day Tuesday.
Yakima firefighters received assistance from the East Valley, Naches Heights, West Valley and Yakima Training Center fire departments, along with Yakima police.