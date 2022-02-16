Thousands of high school musicians and educators will be in Yakima this weekend for All-State concerts and the Washington Music Educators Association conference.
The conference runs Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 17-20, 2022. It will be attended by more than 5,000 music teachers, exhibitors, students and their families.
The conference takes place every two years in February.
“The three-day conference is held in conjunction with the semi-annual WMEA Junior All-State and high school All-State concerts. Along with workshops for music teachers, there will be public concerts by student musicians,” according to a news release.
The conference is the largest event at the Yakima Convention Center, the release said. Events also will occur at State Fair Park, the Seasons Performance Hall, Baptist Event Center and The Capitol Theatre.
John Cooper, President and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, estimates an economic impact of more than $2.2 million.
“This is an important event for our community that goes back more than 20 years. For three days students and music professionals from around our state converge in Yakima to learn, perform and compete. It’s an honor to host these WMEA events,” he said in a statement.
The following concerts are open to the public, with $20 tickets available at wmea.org or at the door, with COVID-19 protocols in place:
Friday
- All-State Jazz Concert, 4 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19. S. Third St.
Sunday
- Orchestra Concert, 6 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St.
- All-State Band Concert, 6 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
- All-State Choir C
oncert, 6 p.m., Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.
