Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker said it won’t be easy selecting Norm Childress’ successor.
Childress died of pancreatic cancer last month and they have until Nov. 15 to appoint his successor.
Candidates are LaDon Linde, medical staff services director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Autumn Torres, human resources director of Husch and Husch fertilizer company and Jim Restucci, a Sunnyside City Council member who also serves on the state’s Transportation Commission and is chairman of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
After hearing their bids for the District 3 position, Baker and Anderson considered them all strong candidates.
“Very well presented — every one of you,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be a lot of things to consider.”
Baker concurred, saying she knows how stressful making such a presentation can be and “you all did terrific.”
“This is a tough decision that we will be making, and I appreciate all of you putting in such great, passionate statements for the public, so thank you,” Baker said.
Baker and Anderson previously interviewed each candidate but allowed them to make public presentations Tuesday. The presentations can be viewed on YPAC.
While Anderson previously said a decision was possible Tuesday, he said in a later email "the selection will most likely not occur until after the general election" on Nov. 3.
LaDon Linde
Linde told commissioners how he graduated from Granger High School, went to college, then on a mission with his church before returning to the Valley with his wife 35 years ago to raise a family.
He said he was a dairy farmer here for about 20 years before embarking on a career with Astria Sunnyside Hospital. He began in human resources there and worked his way up to director of medical staff services.
Linde described himself as a life-long Republican, saying he’s served on the Republic Central Committee and was involved in the effort to keep the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana out of Sunnyside.
He also said he’s volunteered with his church and oversaw congregations. He said his experience overseeing a dairy farm and heading staff at a hospital, coupled with his work in church, provide him the tools needed to serve the commission.
“When you put that all together, I think it shows that I have had many years of organization leadership experience,” he said. “I’ve had many opportunities to work with and manage employees, departments, organizations and budgets. I think that’s a good fit for this position and the needs that are required.”
He said he’d focus on helping businesses, churches and schools reopen safely and would be a responsible manager of tax dollars.
Autumn Torres
Torres told commissioners her family’s background in agriculture and her experience in business make her a viable candidate.
“I am very aware of budgeting and the bottom line, being able to negotiate deals and get the best value for your dollar is something I’ve learned first-hand as a business owner,” she said.
Torres said she was raised in Wapato, works as human resources director for her father’s fertilizer company — Husch and Husch in Harrah, and runs a construction business with her husband.
She said her experience in construction gives her keen insight into planning, zoning and some of the cumbersome permitting processes in county government. She said she has the insight to simplify the process and make the county more inviting to such projects.
Torres told of how her grandfather began selling fertilizer out of railcars in Brownstown near White Swan in the Lower Valley, and how he wouldn’t give up the business during the Great Depression.
“Why? Because he believed in the American Dream,” she said. “He believed that by working hard you can make something of yourself and support your family. He proved it.”
She said she’d forge ahead with the same outlook.
“I believe in the American dream, just like those who came before me,” she said.
Jim Restucci
Restucci touted his years of experience in government. He talked about how he worked closely with Childress on countless projects dealing with city and county governments up and down the valley through YVCOG.
“We served together on every board and commission the county has to offer,” he said.
Restucci said his service throughout the years has provided past commissioners with insight on budgets, land use, technology, emergency medical services, law and justice, water storage and even disability claims.
He laid out a laundry list of projects and committees he’s served on over the years and how he helped the county bring 26 agencies countywide including EMS, police and fire under one communication platform.
He also told how he and Childress worked side by side on establishing and improving emergency management services.
“Our names are on the founding documents of the Yakima Valley EMS and Trauma Care Council, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management,” he said.
Restucci said he’s hired city managers, built relationships with mayors and other elected officials across the county and oversaw the adoption of the budgets of the Association of Washington Cities, a statewide organization.
“I don’t share these things to brag, however I feel it’s important that the people of Yakima County know that county government like city and state government is serious business,” he said.
Next step
The trio was selected by the Yakima County Republic Central Committee from a pool of 11 candidates.
State law requires that Childress’ successor be appointed within 60 days of his seat becoming vacant, which is Nov. 15. The incumbent’s political party nominates three potential replacements to fill the opening with current commissioners making the final selection.
If not, the appointment would fall to Gov. Jay Inslee.
Anderson and Baker said they would send questions to the candidates and review their answers before making a decision.