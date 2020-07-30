Marie O’Keefe — known as Mama Kris in the homeless community — dipped her head into a sprinkler on South Naches Avenue to cool off Wednesday morning.
It wasn’t even noon yet and temperatures were already in the low 90s.
O’Keefe is part of a homeless community that frequents the wide, grassy median that divides northbound and southbound lanes of Naches Avenue.
More than 25 homeless people were there taking refuge in the shade under trees Wednesday.
In the past, they’d drop into the Yakima Central Library or nearby fast-food restaurants to get out of the heat, use the restroom, charge their phone or connect with Wi-Fi.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those options aren’t available — and it’s only getting hotter.
“Oh yeah, I believe it,” said Rebecca Brownlee. She sat in the shade playing a fishing game on her phone.
Wednesday topped out at 100 degrees. Thursday is expected to reach 106 and a high of 104 is predicted Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.
Temperatures are expected to come down a bit through the weekend, with highs of 97 on Saturday, 96 on Sunday and 91 Monday, the weather service said.
O’Keefe said a homeless man appeared to have suffered heat exhaustion Tuesday in the downtown area.
“We walked him here, got him some water and he was OK,” she said.
A man who goes by L.J. said he’s used to dealing the elements after being homeless since 1995.
“We do it every year,” he said, sitting in a group of three others under a tree. “I’ve done it so many years, it comes natural.”
But this year is a bit different, said Ken Ohnemus, who was sitting nearby.
“Usually it doesn’t come until August,” he said.
He recalled 1995, when temperatures didn’t drop overnight.
“The coldest it got was 85 and that was at 3 in the morning,” he said.
Outreach
Mike Kay, who runs Camp Hope— a homeless encampment in east Yakima — said the camp has been doing outreach, taking ice water and sandwiches to people living on the streets.
It’s an attempt to get them to Camp Hope, Kay said.
On Wednesday, Kay, his staff and some residents had three pallets of bottled water from Costco to hand out.
He said he’s finding more people sleeping in cars these days.
“That’s been kind of a surprise,” he said. “We’re finding a lot of people homeless but they’re not sleeping on the streets. They’re sleeping in cars.”
Other service providers and community members also have been providing some outreach by donating ice, water and food, said Danielle Wilson, who was with O’Keefe on Naches Avenue.
“Nurses with Yakima Neighborhood Health have been checking on everyone, bringing water, popsicles,” she said.
Even a pet rescue group has been helping, said Jeremy Edgerly, who for years has been part of Yakima’s homeless community.
“A lot of people here don’t have any place to go,” he said. “We’re just grateful for what we get. Got to thank them for that.”
Community
Neighbors that once shunned the Naches Avenue group have become more accepting, O’Keefe said.
“We’re trying to stay hydrated — people have been dropping water off for us,” she said. Some of the neighbors have been letting us get wet in their sprinklers.”
Holding her phone, Sabrina Simmons stood to make an announcement: “I just met a nice lady on Facebook and she is going to bring food and water down here for us.”
A man on a blanket nearby pulled some ice from a small cooler near O’Keefe and dropped it into a cup.
Those in the homeless community are a family, and help one another, O’Keefe said.
“We buy it,” she said of the ice. “We all pitch in, quarters and stuff. We’re just trying to stay cool, take care of one another. We do all right.”