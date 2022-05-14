The historic grist mill in Thorp has a new roof thanks to a historic rehabilitation grant, but other projects await. Supporters hope for a good turnout at the Thorp Mill auction and dinner on May 21.
It begins at 5:30 p.m. in Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. Seventh Ave., Ellensburg. Funds raised help maintain the 139-year-old roller mill, which is open from June through August on Friday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). It's an educational museum centered on the region's agricultural history and also provides meeting space for the community.
During daylight hours year-round, visitors may take a self-guided tour of the mill grounds and see an interpretive exhibit about the site’s history.
Tickets for the auction and dinner are $50 for adults and $15 for those age 17 and younger. The event features a meat or vegetarian lasagna dinner, silent and live auctions and music by the David Owens Band. Learn more and buy tickets at bit.ly/YHR-millevent.
The mill was among 14 historic rehabilitation projects that received grants from the Third Places Fund. As explained by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, which announced the grant recipients last year, Third Places are informal gathering spaces outside of the home (“First Place”) and work (“Second Place”).
In early May, the organization reported that work was complete on the mill.
"A full replacement of the roof to match the work done on the annex in 2013 was completed to reduce fire threat and weather damage to the interior machinery," officials said.
