The record-breaking temperatures this week can be a threat to pets.
People should keep dogs inside the house or have shade outside and fresh water that has not been sitting out in the sun, said Dr. Julie Young, co-owner and veterinarian at the Yakima Valley Veterinary Clinic.
“Shade does not mean a doghouse, because a doghouse is like a tiny oven,” Young said. “They need shade from a tree or put up something that creates shade, so they have a cooler spot to be in.”
Young advises dog owners to lay down a wet towel for their pets to rest on or press a damp towel to their neck, belly and armpits.
“Heat stroke in pets looks like all the same signs as you would see as a person,” Young said.
Pets experiencing heatstroke will have excessive panting, glazed eyes, trouble walking and may act disoriented, Young said. The first thing to do is to cool down the pet by soaking it with water and getting its body temperature down. Then, owners should consider taking their pet to a veterinarian.
Avoid taking your dog for a walk, especially in the afternoon during the hottest times of the day, Young said. Dogs will burn their feet on the pavement because the ground is much hotter than the air.
If you plan to walk your dog, do it early in the morning when the temperature has cooled into the 80s or lower, said Dina Jackson, a veterinary technician at Selah Veterinary Hospital. During the next few days, that means walking Fido before 7 a.m.
“If you cannot stand on the ground with your bare foot for 10 seconds, then your dog cannot be walking on that ground because it will burn their paw pads,” Jackson said.
Cars can be deadly
It is illegal to leave any animal unattended in a vehicle or enclosed space with exposure to excessive heat. Washington state law allows animal control personnel and law enforcement to break into a vehicle to prevent harm to an animal.
“Cracking open the car window is not a solution as it may not prevent the heat buildup,” said the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in a statement. “Parking in the shade may also seem like a temporary fix but offers little protection when the sun shifts in the sky.”
Even with the windows rolled down, a car can reach 130 degrees if it is 100 degrees outside, Jackson said. Leaving your pet in the car during hot weather is life-threatening to animals.
Other pets
Flat-faced dogs find it especially difficult to handle the heat and should be kept indoors, Jackson said. These dogs can have trouble breathing from their shortened noses and skulls. They include bulldogs, boxers, Shih Tzus, pugs and some others, according to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.
Older dogs, very young dogs, dogs with pre-existing health conditions and fluffy dogs with lots of fur are more susceptible to heatstroke, Jackson said.
Cats typically do not experience heatstroke, but it is possible if cats do not stay in cool parts of the house or in the shade, Jackson said.
“Cats don’t get heatstroke as much as dogs, but open-mouth breathing (in cats) is not normal,” Jackson said. “Dogs pant normally, but cats do not. So, if a cat is panting, they need to get cooled off and get to a vet.”
Rabbits are intolerant to heat and should be kept out of the hot weather. Young advises putting freezing water bottles in rabbit enclosures to ensure there is something cool available to the animal.
Owners of hamsters and smaller animals can also use a frozen water bottle in their animal’s enclosures or put ice cubes in their water, Young said.