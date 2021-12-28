'This is not a ban': Yakima County businesses eye new rules on plastic utensils, straws and condiments

Balancing convenience with waste reduction will soon be on the menu for Yakima Valley restaurant employees and their customers.
A new state law, which goes into effect Saturday, will restrict Washington businesses from automatically including single-use food service items like plastic straws, utensils and condiments with food orders. The items will still be available upon request, but the customer will have to ask, confirm their choice when asked, or select the items from a self-serve station.
Yakima restaurant owners and managers are still deciding how to handle the change, which many didn’t know about until this week.
Jesus Mendoza, a manager at Zullee, formerly the Kabob House, said he hadn’t heard about the changes to single-use plastic until a call from the Yakima Herald-Republic on Monday. He said the Mediterranean grill, at 2706 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, already asks customers if they would like utensils with their takeout order, but the employees will be sure to comply with the other aspects of the new rules, he said.
The rule will affect sit-down and takeout dining where single-use items like plastic eating utensils, chopsticks, straws, drink lids and coffee stirrers are provided.
“We’ll do what we have to do,” Mendoza said.
Humberto Lopez, owner of Tacos El Rey, 1218 S. Sixth St. in Yakima, also said he hadn’t heard about the rule. The restaurant has followed other regulations, including the state’s ban on plastic bags that went into effect in October, Lopez said.
“We’ll have to make a plan,” Lopez said.
Emily Kang-Jones, district manager for Panda Express locations in Yakima, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee, said she heard about the new law on Tuesday and was still developing a plan for communicating the change to customers.
“We definitely are going to support environmental efforts,” Kang-Jones said. “The challenge would be how can we execute it and not make the guest upset.”
Takeout and drive-thru orders make up 70% of the business, she said, and single-use items are also used for sit-down dining. The current policy is to provide one cutlery package, which includes a fork and napkin, with each meal, Kang-Jones said. Bundled utensils will no longer allowed under the rule.
Reducing waste
The rule, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in May, intends to reduce single-use plastic waste and increase recycling.
“Automatically including disposable silverware, straws and condiments with every order creates a huge amount of waste, much of which ends up littering our roads and damaging our environment,” said Laurie Davies, manager of the Department of Ecology’s Solid Waste program, in a December press release. “This law nudges people to help reduce unnecessary waste.”
The law is part of a larger piece of legislation aimed at reducing plastic waste in packaging and products we use every day, said Shannon Jones, materials management coordinator with Ecology.
U.S. consumers toss nearly 1 trillion single-use food products each year, according to a report cited by Ecology. Jones said single-use food service wares are a major contaminant in the state’s recycling systems.
“This is not a ban. This doesn’t mean people cannot get single-use utensils with their takeout. It's an attempt to reduce the waste of people using items that would have ended up getting thrown away or into a drawer,” Jones said.
Rule specifics
The law restricts automatic distribution of single-use food service items by restaurants, cafeterias and other food service providers. It also prohibits these items from being bundled together in a single package.
To receive single-use food service items under the new law, the customer has to request the items, the business has to ask if the customer wants them, or the items have to be in a place where customers can self-select them, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Another option is for customers to bring their own reusable silverware.
Items that fall under the new rule include:
- Forks, spoons, knives, chopsticks and other utensils
- Cocktail picks, straws and coffee splash sticks and stirrers
- Condiment packets or sauce cups
- Cold cup lids, except for those given at drive-through windows or large events
Repeat noncompliance by businesses may result in fines, according to Ecology. Fines can be no less than $150 for each day in violation, with a cap at $2,000 per day, according to the bill text.
There are flyers and other resources available at the Department of Ecology website that businesses can post or share with staff and customers.
